DEMA employees suddenly vacated two housing sites under the company’s management Wednesday and Thursday, leaving the Sonoma County Department of Health Services in charge of the facilities and the homeless people staying in them.

Sonoma County Health Services Director Tina Rivera told The Press Democrat Wednesday afternoon that DEMA staff were no longer working at Mickey Zane Place, a converted hotel, or the county’s emergency shelter site on its administrative campus.

Health Services is now running both sites, Rivera said in a statement.

Last month, Sonoma County supervisors directed the health department to find a way to replace the company. The action came in the wake of a Press Democrat investigation and a subsequent county financial inquiry that found the company failed to provide proper supporting documentation for millions of dollars in billing.

The health department had planned for a May 31 transition, Rivera said, a date DEMA management was aware of.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether staff departed on their own or at the direction of the company’s CEO, Michelle Patino.

In preparation for the May 31 transition, DHS has had case managers deployed to both sites daily for the last three weeks, Rivera wrote, “to ensure no gaps in coverage, and right now we also have DHS leadership running the sites.”

Rivera said she is speaking to the labor unions that represent county workers who could staff the sites, and is contracting with Santa Rosa Community Health for mobile medical units.

“Continuity of care is our priority and we have prepared for this eventuality, though we, of course, didn’t expect it so soon,” Rivera said.

Attempts to reach Patino for comment were not immediately successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

