As victims of the deadly COVID-19 virus packed hospitals and emergency rooms in the spring of 2020, public health officials in California and elsewhere around the country feared that one group in particular could swamp the health care system.

Homeless people were especially vulnerable because of medical issues exacerbated by high rates of alcohol and drug use and other stresses of living on the streets. Crowded encampments and group shelters made self-isolating and quarantining less accessible, sparking worries about high rates of death and serious disease.

California and federal officials poured billions of dollars into finding facilities to shelter the state’s most vulnerable residents. In Sonoma County alone, spending on homelessness increased by 550% in the first two fiscal years of the pandemic, reaching more than $44 million in the first 15 months.

At the heart of that response in Sonoma County was a new for-profit startup company with no track record or experience.

Though first registered as a company in January 2020, Santa Rosa-based DEMA Consulting and Management’s founders, Michelle Patino and her wife Mica Pangborn, said the company got off the ground in May of that year.

A former emergency room nurse, Patino’s willingness to quickly ramp up care sites and her ability to rapidly hire nurses and paramedics was a boon for scrambling health officials.

Those officials in turn would prove a boon for DEMA.

In just one year, the company grew to more than 100 employees. At the height of the pandemic, Patino says she had 190.

DEMA would go on to bill taxpayers more than $26 million through contracts with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. Because emergency pandemic orders suspended many routine government checks and balances, DEMA’s contracts were awarded outside the normal competitive bidding process. That means government officials were not required to find the cheapest bidder, and elected officials did not get a vote on the health department’s choice.

Sonoma County has never audited DEMA’s contracts, and the company’s pandemic-era contracts have never come up for review by the Board of Supervisors. But a two-month investigation by The Press Democrat shows the company billed at least $800,000 for staff positions that current and former employees say they don’t remember interacting with or even knowing about.

Patino, a former emergency room nurse at Kaiser Permanente, defended the company's billing, saying it was appropriate and without irregularities.

“DEMA is a company of integrity and solely bills for services rendered by the appropriate staff,“ she wrote in a May 11 email to The Press Democrat.

The Press Democrat reviewed 26 months of the company’s invoices. Though DEMA contracted and billed with the health department, its payments during the pandemic ultimately came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Ultimately, The Press Democrat focused on one category of employee DEMA was billing for: the director of nursing, for which the company charged the government between $76 and $95 an hour.

A review of contracts and invoices for that position showed $800,000 in billing that doesn’t align with what nine health care workers formerly or currently employed at the company say they saw on the ground.

At most sites, DEMA typically billed for about 12 positions, ranging from paramedics to infectious disease nurses to administrative positions like medical record and payroll technicians.

Patino repeatedly declined to speak to The Press Democrat about her company’s billing. She did speak to a reporter on April 4 to discuss her company’s growth. At that point, The Press Democrat had not uncovered questions in DEMA’s billing practices.

When the newspaper sought a second interview to discuss those points and inquire about a lawsuit accusing company leaders of sexual harassment, she declined.

(Editor’s note: The lawsuit is the subject of part two of this investigation.)

Patino later said she was willing to provide an interview, but over several weeks of emails and text messages The Press Democrat was unable to get her to commit to one.

On July 11, Patino responded to a series of questions by email while accusing The Press Democrat of retaliating against her because the newspaper’s journalists were initially prevented from visiting the county’s latest, DEMA-managed, homeless housing site in Santa Rosa in March.

She characterized The Press Democrat investigation into the company as “misinformation, conjecture, accusations, insinuations that seek to defame” and said the newspaper should instead be reporting on the good work the company has done during and since the pandemic.