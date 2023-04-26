A bill from State Sen. Bill Dodd that would increase accountability and oversight in the resolution of sexual harassment and violence cases on California State University campuses has cleared a key committee hurdle.

“We must hold CSU administrators accountable and bring necessary transparency to make sure cases aren’t swept under the rug,” said Dodd, whose Senate district includes most of Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma.

In a written statement, he added that, “As a grandparent and CSU graduate, I am committed to making sure students will feel safe and respected on our campuses. This bill ensures we put the culture and processes in place to make that happen.”

Dodd introduced SB 808 in response to numerous cases of sexual harassment and violence occurring in the Cal State system in recent years. Those included allegations of sexual harassment levied against Patrick McCallum, who was then husband of Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki. The school paid $600,000 to settle claims by a provost who said Sakaki had retaliated against her for reporting those complaints.

The scandal, deeply reported by The Press Democrat in 2022, led to student protests, a faculty vote of no confidence and, eventually, Sakaki’s resignation.

Under provisions of Dodd’s bill, investigations on the 23 Cal State campuses would be subject to additional oversight, and the outcome of any settlements would be posted on college websites and reported to the state legislature. It also would legally prohibit “retreat rights” that have enabled CSU administrators to transition into faculty jobs after being disciplined for sexual harassment.

SB 808 is co-sponsored by the California Faculty Association and CSU Employees Union. The bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee late Tuesday with unanimous support. It heads next to Senate Appropriations.