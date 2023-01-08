Thousands are still without power and multiple Sonoma County roads are closed due to flooding and downed trees Sunday morning following an overnight storm that brought with it up to 73 mph wind gusts, according to authorities.

The storm brought about one-quarter to 1 inch of rainfall to the North Bay valleys and around 2 to 4 inches to the coastal mountains, according to the area forecast discussion.

That’s a lot of rain. Hwy 101 near Hopper Ave. in Santa Rosa, rained like this all the way from Healdsburg. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/tCPYZGTkEH — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 8, 2023

At least three people were injured late Saturday afternoon due to fallen trees.

While these rain totals are not high, the rainfall in combination with the already soaked soils and winds led to multiple trees toppling Saturday night into Sunday morning, said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Monterey office.

Tree down into power lines. Road closure Reed Ct to Bianca/ White Gates. Posted by City of Healdsburg Fire Department on Sunday, January 8, 2023

Winds gusts across Sonoma County reached about 40 to 60 mph, with the higher winds in higher terrain. Sustained winds in valleys were around 15 to 25 mph from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Winds on Mount Saint Helena were about 25 to 35 mph, Palmer said.

About 23 Sonoma County roads are closed as of 11:30 a.m., according to the county’s storm dashboard. Some of these roads include Mark West Station Road in Windsor and Salmon Creek Road in Bodega.

As of 10 a.m., about 6,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers are without power, said company spokesperson Denny Boyles. Most are expected to get power back by about 3 p.m.

“We are seeing a much higher level of impact than you would typically see in a normal winter storm,” Boyles said.

The Sonoma County Fire District received an uptick in calls overnight due to the storm, Saturday night, especially when lightning and thunder rolled through the region, said Karen Hancock, a spokesperson for the agency.

In addition to trees falling there was also a landslide in Moscow Road near Monte Rio that triggered a road closure.

The call volume was not near the amount made during last week’s storm, she said.

The agency will be using the break in the rain Sunday to do swift water rescue training in preparation for the next round of rain starting Sunday night through Tuesday.

The parade of storms continues & Jan 9-10 will pack a punch. Here's a storm timeline of what to expect. Use today to finish any storm prep! #cawx #BayArea #CentralCA #BigSur pic.twitter.com/U20V54mkr3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2023

