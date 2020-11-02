Family, community mourns gifted Petaluma preschool teacher killed by boyfriend

YWCA Sonoma County supports families affected by domestic violence by providing safe shelter, therapy, advocacy, and on-going support. The 24/7 hotline is 707-546-1234.

Cheri Still-Leuzinger glances at the Willow Tree School parking lot every day at 7:56 a.m. during her short walk to the campus. She looks for one spot in particular, to check if Lauren McCrum’s car is there.

It’s a habit Still-Leuzinger, owner of the Petaluma preschool, developed over the last seven years as she watched her “righthand gal” grow from an assistant to a head teacher and staff lead.

McCrum, 28, was rarely late. So when she didn’t show up the morning of Oct. 2, and none of the other teachers had heard from her, Still-Leuzinger knew something was wrong.

Police found McCrum dead in her downtown Petaluma home, the victim of an apparent homicide at the hands of her boyfriend of more than two years, 34-year-old Joseph Beaver. Investigators said he later drove his motorcycle into oncoming traffic on Highway 101 on purpose, and died after crashing into a car. The driver of that vehicle suffered major injuries and was rescued by a passerby after the car caught fire.

Her tragic death has gutted the McCrum family — her parents, Don and Patty, her older sister Emily, and her aunt, Lee — and sent shock waves through Petaluma. The community has rallied around them, donating nearly $70,000 in various crowdfunding campaigns to cover child care and education costs for her 5-year-old daughter, Lyla McCrum, a loving and thoughtful kindergartner left in the wake of this tragedy.

McCrum’s death also has left a massive hole in the close-knit Willow Tree school community, in which she touched an untold number of families as a gifted teacher with a knack for not just amplifying a child’s strengths, but seeing the beauty in what others dismissed as flaws.

Cherie Still-Leuzinger, the owner of Willow Tree School, in Petaluma, California on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

“I still expect her car to drive in at 7:56 every day,” Still-Leuzinger said. “It’s going to take a while to get used to looking out that window and not seeing her.”

McCrum was a Petaluma native and Casa Grande High School graduate who was fun-loving and laughed often, her mother Patty said. “She had a go-with-the-flow attitude and was never one to complicate things.”

Lauren was a calming presence who was reliable and always willing to lend a hand, according to people who knew her. She was shaped by her family and those that influenced her life in some way, her mother said.

“She was everything a father could want in a daughter and a child could need in a mother,“ her father Don McCrum said.

Petaluma preschool teacher Lauren McCrum, second from right, poses for a photo with father Don McCrum, far left, daughter Lyla McCrum, mother Patty McCrum and sister Emily McCrum. (Courtesy of McCrum Family)

Lauren was a few courses shy of completing the childhood development and teaching program at Santa Rosa Junior College. She became serious about a career in early childhood education after years of babysitting, her sister Emily McCrum said.

Since Lauren’s death, Still-Leuzinger said countless Willow Tree parents have shared stories about her kindness or her grace. Many praised her willingness to step beyond the role as teacher and share thoughtful tips with parents for navigating challenging moments in those early years raising a child.

As a former teacher and now a school curriculum developer at Adobe, Magda Gross appreciated that. Her son Max is talkative and some days his emotions can get the better of him, but “there was something about a child’s spirit she understood,” Gross said.

Lauren helped him see his energy as his “brilliant brain” at work.

“We love his brilliant brain,” Gross said. “And now he talks about it himself, ’I love my brilliant brain.’ That was always how she framed it — in these strengths.”

Gross and many other mothers developed a sense of sisterhood with Lauren when conversations became more personal, and bonded over shared challenges, such as being a single parent.

But the extra attention Lauren provided to other families, and her unflappable ability to shine every day as a teacher, may have shielded others from knowing the depth of her personal struggles.

Bailey Malone, 35, has been a Willow Tree parent for five years, and her son Callum was taught by Lauren multiple times during his tenure at the school. Malone said she left a permanent imprint in her eldest child, and was devastated to learn the extent of what such a valued teacher had experienced at home.

“She was always so warm and calm and steady and loving,” Malone said. “She deserved that kind of love for herself.”

McKinley Elementary School kindergarteners Max Smith, 5, and Coral Harbin, 5, attend class via Zoom in a pod at Willow Tree School in Petaluma, California on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Beth Schlanker /The Press Democrat)

Lauren’s relationship with Beaver initially sewed discord in the family once they learned about his past, her sister Emily McCrum said.