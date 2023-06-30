Felony DUI charges were filed Friday against the wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram stemming from a crash last month into a Santa Rosa home.

Natasha Whittinghill-Engram faces one count each of DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% causing injury, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

She had a blood alcohol content of 0.2% or higher at the time of the May 20 crash, according to the charges.

Her attorney, Marty Woods, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Charges were read before Judge Troye Shaffer on Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

The defendant has not yet entered a plea, and records do not show the date of her next court appearance.

Whittinghill-Engram, 47, who is married to Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram, was arrested May 20 after police said she crashed into a house at Beaumont Way and Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa.

Her car, a black Tesla, traveled over a curb, through a fence and directly into the corner of the home, police and neighbors said at the time.

Its lone occupant, Lori Johnson, said she suffered cuts and bruises.

Whittinghill-Engram did not suffer significant injuries.

Neighbors said Engram showed up to the scene minutes after the crash and spoke to his wife before keeping distance while Santa Rosa police investigated.

The next morning, he issued a statement via Facebook, on his official page as sheriff, expressing concern for his wife and for Johnson.

A MESSAGE FROM SONOMA COUNTY SHERIFF EDDIE ENGRAM As Sheriff, I always aim to be open and honest with the community I... Posted by Sheriff Eddie Engram on Saturday, May 20, 2023

“I understand that our community will have more questions and want answers. So do I,” Engram said in the statement.

“However, because this incident is being investigated by Santa Rosa, in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, Santa Rosa Police Department will be handling media inquiries.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.