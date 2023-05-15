Finding Grace: She lived in a Santa Rosa park for 3 years. Then, suddenly, she and her belongings were gone.

Grace has stayed there before, when her tent had been damaged or the weather had been particularly rough.

Kumpfer recalls initially worrying that those short-term offers would somehow turn permanent.

They never did.

“I thought, ‘Oh, God, she’s going to want to move in. But nope,’” she said. “I have had her come in and eat dinner with me, but she prefers her autonomy.”

Still, Kumpfer has extended herself to Grace for years.

One day a week, Grace drops laundry at Kumpfer’s back door. Kumpfer washes it and returns it.

Why not? she asks.

“I’m doing mine, and it’s a big old washing machine,” she said.

Grace has long had regular access to an outdoor tub on Kumpfer’s property.

Sometimes they cross paths, sometimes they don’t.

“I don’t have a lot of money to support her ongoing in that way, but I have resources I could share,” Kumpfer said.

So when Grace was evicted from the park, turning to Kumpfer was a logical move.

“It was probably two days later, she said, ‘My camp is gone,’” Kumpfer said. “She knew my yurt was always available to her.”

The clothing she wore the morning she left the park for the last time is what she wears every day — a purple long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, maroon sweatshirt and Ugg boots.

When it’s especially cold, she has a fleece pullover.

Her hair is always covered in a variety of cloth wraps or a knit beanie.

She always looks put together.

In hours of interviews, discussing her clothes is the only time Grace sounds a note of want.

“I’m hot as hell,” she said, sitting at a small shaded table in Kumpfer’s backyard. “I’m in winter clothes. I want cooler clothes.”

Her possessions, including cooler clothes are being held by police free of charge for 90s days. She can collect them any time she wants.

But she refuses.

“They took it. They need to bring it back,” she said.

That stubborn streak extends to public services. Grace doesn’t seek any. She doesn’t receive Social Security, no benefits.

Grace said going without is intentional, that it keeps her closer to God.

“I don’t get to see God’s work if (the government) gives me money,” she said. “Living outside allows me to see his works.”

It also allows her conversation and connection with others — one of her deepest joys.

If she lived in a house, apartment, shelter or even continued staying in the yurt, Grace worries her connection to others would be frayed at best, cut off entirely at worst.

“How would they get to know me?” she said.

She wants to return to the park.

“I feel like I live out there and nothing ever happens to me, so they feel safe,” she said.

While Grace does not accept government funds and services, she does accept money and she does occasionally ask for money. Friends give her gift cards and cash.

And coffee.

At Peet’s, where she is a regular, Grace is never without a fresh cup on her table.

Throughout our hours of conversations, she routinely pauses to greet friends and acquaintances, asking after their health and business. Then she apologizes for the interruption and returns to the conversation.

An artist, Grace will exchange drawings for whatever the recipient feels is fair. She recently completed a pencil drawing of a man’s dog.

He paid her $40.

After a long interview in the sun one afternoon, Grace began talking about retirement funds, the stock market (which she terms “a casino”) and real estate.

She spoke of the value of cash. She then asked if I had any.

I’ve been reporting for three decades. We don’t pay for stories or interviews. But it was so disarming, I found myself mumbling, “I can’t do that,” as I pulled out two $5 bills.

On another morning, after I asked if she has any way to store food now that her cooler is gone, I bought her a coffee and a sandwich.

As a person, I didn’t give it a second thought. As a journalist, I wondered if it was the right thing to do.

Complicating the debate

As the debate over how to handle people experiencing homelessness among us turns increasingly black and white, Grace’s situation is decidedly gray.

Society, and particularly government, are not well suited to deal with exceptions. They complicate the debate.

Rules and policies are crafted for the many, not the few.

“Grace’s situation points out something that government struggles with,” Kiff, the county’s point person on homelessness, told me. “We tend to work in absolutes: ‘You absolutely cannot camp here. You absolutely need a home with four walls and a roof.’”

But things work until they don’t.

“Some … can survive very effectively and happily with little effect to a neighborhood like Grace did,” he said. “But there isn’t a carve-out for Grace.”

District 4 Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes the park as well as the county’s sanctioned camp, called Grace’s situation heartbreaking.

But officials cannot allow her to stay while barring others. And nobody -- not neighbors, not Grace, not city and county officials -- wants multiple people sleeping in that park.

“That would be illegal, to provide one person an exemption and not provide the same to others,” Gore said. “This is based on rights, not personality. While that is painful, rights come with responsibilities, too.”

Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, whose district includes the park, said she’s never received a complaint about Grace, only “gratitude.”

“I think it’s a beautiful example of how things can work in a community that is close knit,” she said.

But Fleming, too, said it’s problematic to create systems that benefit the few, or in this case, the one.

“That’s really risky,” she said. “But I also think that government needs to be creative and innovative. We should be able to try things and if they don’t work, try something else. But we are incredibly risk averse.”

I ask Grace what she wants, how she sees this ending.

Kumpfer has house guests coming. She needs her yurt back.

Grace looks excited at the question. But offers no answer.

It’s God’s will, she said.

“I can’t wait to see what happens,” she said.

“I want to guess, but I’m not going there. I have learned to wait and see. It’s going to be good and it’s going to be good for all of us, and I can’t wait to see it.“

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.