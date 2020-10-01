Free COVID-19 oral testing site to open in northern Sonoma County

A COVID-19 mobile screening site opens Thursday morning, offering residents oral tests free of charge at locations in northern Sonoma County through Friday evening. Results come back within 48 hours.

Self-administered mouth swabs for children and adults begin Thursday in Cloverdale at the Citrus Fairgrounds, and will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mobile site will then head to Geyserville and be available at Geyserville Elementary School between 3 and 7 p.m.

On Friday, the site, provided by Southern California-based testing startup Curative in partnership with local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg, will move to the Healdsburg Community Center, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final stop will be in Windsor from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bluebird Center across the street from Round Table Pizza.

The testing site is similar to one Curative and Corazón administered during the summer.

Appointments are not necessary, though preregistration is requested when possible. For more information, visit: curativetest.com/search.

