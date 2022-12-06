Temperatures could drop to as low as 25 in the interior valleys and mountains of the North Bay Wednesday morning, prompting a freeze warning from the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning is from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for the interior portions of Sonoma and Marin counties and all of Napa County.

Heads up North Bay! It's going to be another cold night. Freeze warning in effect late tonight through Wednesday morning. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx https://t.co/pbw4Hu4XYc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2022

All of these areas are expected to have freezing or subfreezing temperatures, according to Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

The Sonoma County valleys will see lows ranging from 25 to 35 degrees while the hills, which are not included in the warning, will see temperatures from 35 to 40 degrees.

Miller said people driving Wednesday need to be aware of water on the roads from the storm that left the region Tuesday, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“There is a possibility there could be a little ice on those,” he said. “So people will want to travel carefully.”

He added that during the colder weather North Bay residents should plan to help people who do not have access to heat and protect pets, plants and pipes.

Colder weather arrives tonight into tomorrow morning with freezing temps for parts of the North Bay. More cold weather for Wednesday night as well. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/aqWh2dV6zk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2022

Highs Wednesday will range from about 54 to 57 across the North Bay, Miller said.

Skies will remain clear until Thursday afternoon, when another storm is expected to roll in.

Rain chances will continue throughout the weekend. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected across Sonoma County, with the highest accumulations in the coastal mountain ranges, Miller said.

