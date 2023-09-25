They weren’t exactly perfectly minted roommates when they all moved into the house called Birch Haven in Santa Rosa early this year.

Each of the three men had been homeless in one manner or another. One is recovering from what he termed “some pretty hardcore drug abuse.” One cannot abide bureaucracy. Another is said to be on the autism spectrum, although he is not sure he agrees with that diagnosis.

One is 29 years old and was a foster child; the other two are in their fifties. Two are veterans. All three suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Seven months later they are still living together in the house in Roseland and, in certain ways, thriving — most crucially in that none have fallen back into homelessness.

“It’s a lot easier than I thought it was going to be,” said Aaron Mello, 53, an Army veteran who fought a methamphetamine addiction for 10 years during which he was also homeless.

Now, two years clean and sober with ambitions to be a peer counselor, Mello moved into Birch Haven from a residential treatment program for veterans.

“We haven't killed each other yet, so obviously something is working,” said Michael McKay, the 29- year-old, who before moving into Birch Haven had lived in shelters since leaving the foster care system at 18. He is an intern at Voices Sonoma County, a youth advocacy program.

For SHARE Sonoma County, the nonprofit that leases the three-bed, two-bath house and has turned it into a home for people once homeless, the arrangement’s success is further assurance that its model for addressing homelessness works.

“The housing is there and the program is working and it’s getting folks who are literally chronically unhoused into housing with extensive case management,” said Amy Appleton, SHARE’s founder and executive director.

Nonprofit acts as landlord

SHARE, through its Community Shared Housing program, secured Birch Haven by signing a master lease with its owner; it then matched the three men as housemates. Each has his own lockable bedroom.

The nonprofit, in its role as the landlord, collects the rent from each tenant and pays the property owner. It also provides essential supportive services including drug and alcohol, mental health and financial planning counseling to help clients navigate their new living arrangements and other aspects of life.

Tenants contribute to their rent if they can — using housing vouchers — and SHARE uses rental assistance grants to make up the difference.

The nonprofit has similar arrangements with 21 other properties in Sonoma County, housing a combined 77 people. Now, with new funding from the county and state governments, SHARE is aiming to increase, within a year, the number of houses it manages to 36 and the number of residents to 172.

SHARE’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget is $2.3 million, which covers the costs of housing deposits, rent, case management and operating expenses. Appleton said the nonprofit's personnel costs are 27% of the budget, operating costs are 6% and direct client costs are 67%. The program’s per-client costs are $8,622 annually, she said.

“It’s hard to say for sure without seeing a full case breakdown of what is being offered, but generally speaking for permanent supportive housing, that’s a very competitive cost per client,” said Andrew Hening, an independent consultant on strategies to address homelessness.

Per-client costs decrease each year, as well, Appleton said, as initial housing deposits are no longer needed and case management costs go down when clients become more stable.

“We assess the clients, continually assess them, and as their baseline increases to less vulnerability, they’re not on our radar as much,” said Appleton, “though of course we’re still in the house at least weekly.”

Of all SHARE clients, 4.3% fail, she said, meaning they don’t work out as residents.

Shifting the ‘mindset’

As policymakers nationwide struggle with an entrenched homelessness crisis, SHARE is on the forward edge of an approach that is quickly gaining favor, say experts who are also familiar with the nonprofit’s work.

“I think (Appleton is) in the avant-garde, if you will, across the state of how to do that type of program,” said Hening, who has worked with Sonoma County and other local governments on homelessness issues.

He said that in his experience, what is known as scattered site, shared, permanent supportive housing, such as what SHARE provides, suits “at least half” of people who are chronically homeless.

In Sonoma County, according to the county’s latest homeless census, there are currently about 550 people who meet the federal definition of chronically homeless (someone who has been homeless for a year or more or at least four separate times in the past three years that add up to 12 months).