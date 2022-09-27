Guy Fieri, Tim McGraw to host Napa food and music fundraiser for veterans, first responders, health care workers

Saturday” Honoring Heroes BBQ & Game for Heroes Celebrity Softball Classic. BBQ begins at 11 a.m., the game begins at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are $100 for adults, $50 for children. Full day tickets for Saturday (including the barbecue) are $200.

Friday: “Cabs, Culinary and Country,” Food by Chef Guy Fieri and Music by Tim McGraw and Guest, The Silverado Pickups. 6 to 10 p.m., tickets $1,200 per person.

Local chef celebrity Guy Fieri and Grammy-award winning country singer Tim McGraw will host “Wine Country Weekend,” a multiday food, wine and music fundraiser on Oct. 21 and 22 in Napa. Proceeds from the event will support brain health and wellness for veterans, first responders and health care professionals.

“This event brings a legend of music and local cook together,” said Fieri of his involvement. The event will be held at Silver Oak Cellars and on the grounds of the Veteran's Home of California in Yountville.

“It's been an amazing journey putting this together. I didn't know that Tim and I had such a common interest in benefiting veterans. We have a lot of the same buddies and I'm a huge country fan,” said Fieri.

The Food Network chef and television personality has provided food for thousands of first responders, fire evacuees and health care workers, especially those in the North Bay, over the past five years. He frequently hosts barbecue events for veterans around the country.

“I'm such a fan and advocate for (first responders and veterans). They've done so much, and there is such a sacrifice from them, their families and their time. I ask people if they know what these people did,” said Fieri.

The weekend begins with an intimate evening at Silver Oak Cellars in Oakville, offering personal culinary experiences with Fieri and a lineup of celebrity chefs including Aaron May (Guy's Grocery Games), Antonia Lofaso (Top Chef), Rocco DiSpirito (The Restaurant) and Bobby Macotte (Guy's Grocery Games). Local chefs Domenica Catelli (Catelli's) and Crista Luedtke (Boon Eat + Drink, Brot), both frequently featured on the Food Network will join the team. Fieri's son, Hunter will also be on hand, and the MC for the evening will be Franco Finn.

A performance by McGraw and musical guests the Silverado Pickups — a country band made up of wine industry veterans — will end the evening. Tickets are $1,200 per person.

On Saturday, Fieri and his team will prepare a barbecue lunch for the residents and employees of the Veteran's home. Health care providers and the community's first responders are also invited to the barbecue.

Later in the afternoon McGraw and Fieri will host a softball tournament at Yountville's historic Cleve Borman Field, often described as Wine Country's “Field of Dreams.”

Fieri and McGraw will take to the field along with a surprise lineup of celebrities, athletes and hometown heroes.

“There's just tons of history there,” said Fieri. Both celebrities are keeping their team lineup secret, but Fieri expects some professional baseball ringers from McGraw.

“I can only imagine who he's bringing in,” said Fieri.

“As soon as we explained what we were doing, so many people wanted to help,” said Fieri. Event sponsors include American Airlines, Silver Oak Cellars and The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa.

The two celebrities teamed up after Fieri met the executive director of the Tug McGraw Foundation, a brain health nonprofit founded by the former Major League baseball player (and Tim McGraw's father) located on the grounds of the Yountville veterans’ home. The expansive medical and residential campus is the largest in the country, with more than 1,000 residents.

“There are just so many people out there to take care of, and I want to get the message out. It's all about the food, the music, the vets, the sports and family,” he said.