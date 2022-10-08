Subscribe
Maria Triliegi tidies up a memorial Oct. 5, 2022, for her son Michael Dornbach, who is believed to have been the first person to die in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which started near the home where he was staying on Mountain Home Road near Calistoga. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

He was the first to die in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, and his family was forever changed

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 8, 2022, 6:58AM
Updated 22 minutes ago

The famous wine is not what draws Southern California’s Maria Triliegi repeatedly to Calistoga, the amply graced resort town nestled among hills at the top of Napa Valley and near to vineyards that straddle the Sonoma County line.

Triliegi travels to the North Bay to spend time with her grown daughter and 20-something grandson, and to plot leaving L.A. to join them. She ventures north, too, to linger and reflect at a roadside memorial to Michael Dornbach, the first person to fall to the disastrous Tubbs Fire of October 2017.

Dornbach was 57 years old, an outdoorsman, a disabled longshoreman, a dreamer, a tattooed teddy bear of a man — and one of Triliegi’s two sons.

“That’s one of my favorite pictures of him,” she said days ago as she eyed the snapshot that adorns a wooden cross erected to the side of Petrified Forest Road at Mountain Home Ranch Road, just over the Sonoma County line. To create and maintain the memorial, with its rock-bordered little garden and handsome bench, is therapeutic for Triliegi and her family.

Maria Triliegi, and her daughter Laura Dornbach, tidy up a memorial Oct. 5, 2022, for Triliegi’s son Michael Dornbach. Michael Dornbach is believed to have been the first person to die in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which started near the home where he was staying on Mountain Home Road near Calistoga. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Maria Triliegi, and her daughter Laura Dornbach, tidy up a memorial Oct. 5, 2022, for Triliegi’s son Michael Dornbach. Michael Dornbach is believed to have been the first person to die in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which started near the home where he was staying on Mountain Home Road near Calistoga. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
“My Michael, Mike, Mikey burned in a fire that wasn’t even ours.” Maria Triliegi

Triliegi is an animated, contemplative woman who works as an astrologist and life coach. Five years into her mourning and questioning, she struggles still with the knowledge that Calistoga was not her son’s town. He was just visiting.

“He had only been there one night,” she said

Michael Dornbach had been living on his mother’s property in the seaport neighborhood of San Pedro, about 450 miles south of Calistoga. He packed up his newly purchased Dodge pickup on the Friday night of Oct. 6, 2017, said farewell to his mom and headed north to look for a piece of country land — maybe in Humboldt County, maybe on Lake County’s Cobb Mountain, maybe on the Klamath River — that he might afford with the dollars he’d saved and on which he could build a simple cabin or park a trailer.

Michael Dornbach. (FAMILY PHOTO)
Michael Dornbach. (FAMILY PHOTO)

Dornbach’s intended first layover on his land-shopping expedition was a familiar place: 18 acres off Mountain Home Ranch Road that are home to his then 19-year-old nephew, Robert Lee, and several members of Lee’s extended family.

That first night, Saturday the 7th, Dornbach phoned his mother in San Pedro to tell her how beautiful it was there, how bright the stars.

The next evening, Sunday the 8th, Dornbach and Lee welcomed a visit by Laura Dornbach, who lives just down the hill in Calistoga proper. She is Michael Dornbach’s sister, Lee’s mother.

She took the two of them home-baked cookies. “It was 8 o’clock when I left,” she said.

That Sunday evening, something was vexing Michael Dornbach: He could not find the keys to his Ram 1500 Crew Cab pickup. The annoyance burst into a crisis not long after 9:43 p.m., when the winds picked up and flames flickered to life next to electrical wires just north of Calistoga, near Highway 128 and Bennett Lane.

The Sonoma County property where Lee, his other relatives and his visiting uncle were settling in for the night is just four miles up the steep Petrified Forest Road from there, closer as the ember flies.

“I will never forget the wind.” Laura Dornbach

As the firestorm approached Mountain Home Ranch Road, Lee and the relatives he lived with made ready to flee. But Dornbach, still searching for his misplaced keys, held his ground.

“I begged my uncle to come with me,” said Lee, who’s now 24.

“He was getting stubborn with me. We argued,” Lee recalled. He said Dornbach, who was not only his uncle but his fishing buddy and friend, told him he’d fought fires and he’d be OK.

Dornbach died that Sunday night, apparently at about 11 p.m. — just an hour or so after the initial flames appeared down off Highway 128. An agonizing, full day passed before the desperate hopes of his sister and nephew there in Calistoga, and his mother in San Pedro, were dashed by the worst news of their lives.

Maria Triliegi would write in a tribute to her son, “My Michael, Mike, Mikey burned in a fire that wasn’t even ours.”

A pair of burned timbers remain at the cleared family property on Mountain Home Ranch Road where Michael Dornbach died in the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
A pair of burned timbers remain at the cleared family property on Mountain Home Ranch Road where Michael Dornbach died in the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

No escape for dozens

From Calistoga, the historic, wind-enraged Tubbs Fire spread to Franz Valley, jumped Porter Creek Road and engulfed great swaths of Rincon Valley, Mark West-Wikiup-Larkfield and Fountaingrove before blasting across Highway 101 into north Santa Rosa and laying siege to Coffey Park.

Events marking five years since the firestorm

5th Anniversary Ceremony in Coffey Park: The event will honor the community’s resilient spirit in the wake of the fires and highlight rebuilding efforts. The event will feature ASL and Spanish interpretation, and will stream live on the city of Santa Rosa’s Youtube channel. Oct. 8, Coffey Neighborhood Park, 1524 Amanda Place, Santa Rosa. The event begins at 10 a.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3fvKHj6.

Sonoma Valley Community Gathering: In observance of the five-year commemoration of the Nuns Fire, Sonoma Valley Fire District welcomes the public to visit with local firefighters and law enforcement to learn about the Valley’s progress in rebuilding and remaining resilient. Oct. 8, Sonoma Valley Fire station 5, 13115 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. Event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3rIHdMN.

‘Embers of Awakening’: Friends of Pepperwood, in partnership with Listening for a Change, hosts a screening of the documentary “Embers of Awakening: From Firestorms to Climate Health.“ Oct. 8, Conte Court at Dwight Center for Conservation Science, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, Santa Rosa. Event begins at 6:30 p.m., film starts at 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted. More information and registration at pepperwoodpreserve.org.

Gathering with Gratitude: Cardinal Newman High School and St. Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa, which were both damaged in the Tubbs Fire, are inviting families from both schools and local first responders to an event that includes Mass at 10 a.m. in the Cardinal Newman gym, reflections, a dedication to a statue of St. Angela Merici, a barbecue lunch, and Open Houses for both schools. Oct. 9 at 4320 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa. More information at cardinalnewman.org.

Five-Year Commemoration: Paradise Ridge Winery in Fountaingrove is looking back on the Tubbs Fire that destroyed its tasting room and other structures with a private commemoration.The event will celebrate Santa Rosa’s resiliency and will thank the community that supported the winery during its two-year rebuilding effort. Oct. 9, at 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission is by invite only. More information on Paradise Ridge at prwinery.com.

Five Years of Service: The Vineyard at Fountaingrove memory care facility was among the many facilities forced to evacuate the night of the Tubbs Fire, and it was among the first to return home, 15 days after the blaze. This month, the staff and residents of the memory care center mark five years since the fire with stories of heroism, courage, and compassion from residents including Patricia Thompson, who was evacuated in 2017 and still calls The Vineyard at Fountaingrove home. The event will also hold a champagne toast and a reception with live music. Oct. 19, at 200 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. RSVP at 707-544-4909.

On the night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Tubbs Fire raged from Calistoga to the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, almost 12 miles in just five hours. Here’s a look at how the fire moved, including locations that are mentioned in this story about trauma and recovery. (Dennis Bolt/Sonoma County) Parks Map
On the night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Tubbs Fire raged from Calistoga to the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, almost 12 miles in just five hours. Here’s a look at how the fire moved, including locations that are mentioned in this story about trauma and recovery. (Dennis Bolt/Sonoma County) Parks Map

The straight-line path was nearly 12 miles long. It was covered by flames in less than five hours.

The Tubbs Fire was the most destructive and deadly of a cluster of firestorms that erupted that night and raged for days across Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino, Solano and Butte counties. Forty people were killed across the North Bay, including 24 people in Sonoma County — all but two of them in the Tubbs Fire, which also consumed more than 4,600 homes.

Within a few hours of Michael Dornbach’s death, the Tubbs Fire also claimed 75-year-old Carmen Berriz of Southern California, who succumbed to smoke inhalation as she clung to her husband, Armando, while they sought refuge in the swimming pool of a vacation home in Mark West Springs.

Off of Riebli Road, Arthur Grant, 95, and his wife, Suiko, 75, perished together while huddled in their wine cellar.

Fountaingrove resident Carmen McReynolds, 82, a retired physician, was overcome as she struggled without success to open her home’s garage door after the firestorm knocked out the electrical power.

Linda Tunis, 69, had lived for just 10 months in a mobile home at the Journey’s End park on north Mendocino Avenue, just below Fountaingrove, when she was trapped by the inferno.

Coffey Park resident Carol Collins, 76, a world traveler, real estate agent and journalist, is believed to have died in her sleep as smoke filled her doomed home.

A collage of some of the victims of the 2017 North Bay fires. (Submitted)
A collage of some of the victims of the 2017 North Bay fires. (Submitted)

A family forever changed

In Calistoga, Laura Dornbach will never forget her son phoning before 10 p.m. that Sunday in 2017.

“Mom, there’s a fire,” he said.

She urged him to get to safety, then lost phone contact with him.

As the winds picked up and panic set in for Dornbach and countless others there at the dawn of the Tubbs Fire, she tried to call her brother. Michael didn’t pick up. Laura texted him: “Make sure you leave with Robert.”

She received no reply.

“There’s not a day that goes by that my life doesn’t feel devastated.” Maria Triliegi

Laura Dornbach knew she had to let her mother in Southern California know what was happening. Triliegi would write in the tribute to her son, “I’m in San Pedro feeling helpless and hopeful and inwardly hysterical with fear no person should ever have to experience.”

Her daughter in Calistoga recalls that at about 11 p.m. that Sunday night she found that people who fled their homes were meeting up in the parking lot of downtown’s Cal Mart grocery store.

“I will never forget the wind,” Laura said. (Officially, it was clocked at 68 mph that night, but gusts reached over 100 mph atop the mountains dividing Napa and Sonoma counties.)

Nor will Laura Dornbach forget the elated moment she spotted her son, Robert, then his aunt. Everyone who lived on the 18 acres off Mountain Home Ranch Road had escaped.

But where was Michael?

Burned trees are silhouetted by the sky above Michael Dornbach's cleared property on Mountain Home Ranch Road, where he died in the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Burned trees are silhouetted by the sky above Michael Dornbach's cleared property on Mountain Home Ranch Road, where he died in the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Robert told his mother that when he last saw Michael he hadn’t found his keys and he was resolute about not leaving without his truck.

For the next excruciating day, there was no knowing if Michael Dornbach had escaped the fire.

“I have to live with the mystery of what happened when I left.” Robert Lee

In the tribute his mother wrote for him, she recalled how Laura drove from one disaster shelter to another, looking for him. At the same time, Triliegi was texting her son’s phone.

“I thought maybe he was in a shelter and his phone was dead,” she said.

Sorrow and anger rise in Laura Dornbach when she tells of the phone call she received late the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 9, from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The caller asked, “Is this Laura Dornbach?”

She recalls, “I said ‘yes’ and he said, ‘We have your brother.” Her heart swelled.

“Is he OK?” she asked.

Dornbach said her question was answered with a question: “Did he wear a gold chain?”

Laura confirmed that Michael wore such a chain. She said the man with the Sheriff’s Office told her a gold chain was on human remains found off Mountain Home Ranch Road.

Soon after that call, word of Michael Dornbach’s death reached his mother in L.A. She would never again be the same.

“There’s not a day that goes by that my life doesn’t feel devastated,” Triliegi said. “Every day is a memory day. Every day is a grief day.”

People will sometimes ask her how she does it, how she goes on after losing a son.

“There’s no doing it,” she said. “I get up in the morning. You just do it.”

Michael Dornbach (COURTESY PHOTO)
Michael Dornbach (COURTESY PHOTO)

Seeking solace and refuge

Five years after the historic tragedy, Triliegi finds it painful but also comforting to travel to Calistoga to be with her daughter and grandson, and to visit and spruce up the roadside memorial they created for Michael.

Triliegi would like to move to be closer to Laura and Robert, if she can find a place in or near Calistoga that she can afford.

Linked every more closely by Michael’s death and the questions and regrets it left behind, Triliegi’s daughter and grandson would welcome having her nearby.

Laura Dornbach said she can’t help but wonder if Michael was running from the flames just before the end came. Two homes on the property and his truck also were lost in the fire.

New plant growth begins to appear at the base of a burned tree at the family property on Mountain Home Ranch Road where Michael Dornbach died in the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
New plant growth begins to appear at the base of a burned tree at the family property on Mountain Home Ranch Road where Michael Dornbach died in the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Her son replays mental clips of what his uncle might have done after he, Robert, headed away from the fire upon realizing there was no use in continuing to plead with Michael to come with him.

“I have to live with the mystery of what happened when I left,” Robert said. “There was nothing else I could do.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette