Healdsburg City Council member Skylaer Palacios resigns, citing ‘hostile treatment’ and ‘housing instability’

Just under a year and a half after she was elected to the Healdsburg City Council, Skylaer Palacios has abruptly resigned.

Palacios announced her resignation, effective immediately, at the end of a council meeting Monday.

In a prepared statement, she said her primary reason for giving up her seat on the council was “housing instability” and her struggle to afford living in Healdsburg.

Palacios also cited concerns about her safety and mental health, saying she has “been on the receiving end of a plethora of hostile treatment” during her time on the council.

Palacios said she has been harassed online, her mail has been opened and her car tampered with.

She said the death of retired Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke last month, which officials said was an apparent suicide, “made me take serious pause and reflect on whether I was ensuring a healthy environment for myself.”

“When I put it in perspective, I could either continue in my position knowing that my basic needs of housing and safety may not be met, or I can choose to advocate for myself and focus on meeting these needs,” Palacios said. “I am choosing to advocate for myself.”

In the coming weeks, the council will consider how it will respond to the vacancy left by Palacios, whose term was set to expire in November 2024, Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Last night we received the resignation of Council member Skylaer Palacios at the end of our regular council meeting. She... Posted by Ariel Kelley, Vice Mayor of Healdsburg on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The council’s options include appointing a new member for the remainder of Palacios’ term or appointing a temporary replacement until the November election and allowing voters to select a new member for a two-year term.

Kelley said the council could also consider leaving Palacios’ seat vacant before asking voters to select a replacement in November, but she said she was “not yet clear if this is legally allowed.”

Palacios noted in her announcement that her resignation “might come as a surprise to some.” But she said she had “always been fairly open about” her struggle with housing in the city.

“During my campaign I knew it was uncertain that I would be able to afford to live in Healdsburg for the duration of the four year term,” she said. “It was the main reason I considered not running.”

Palacios was elected to the council in November 2020 at the age of 25. She was the city’s first Latina council member.

She decided to run for office after she emerged as a leading Sonoma County voice in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Palacios, who grew up in Healdsburg and is of Latino, Black and Indigenous descent, was vocal in her opposition to the way Healdsburg’s then-Mayor Leah Gold handled public calls for police reform amid local and national protests after the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Palacios fueled the local debate over public health mandates aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 when she announced in November 2021 that she had not been vaccinated against the disease.

Palacios opposed the city’s vaccination mandate for people attending council meetings, saying her decision to not get vaccinated was tied to health and spiritual reasons. She was a featured speaker in January at a protest against COVID-19 health mandates in Sonoma.

“People should be able to ask questions,” of coronavirus-related restrictions, she said through a microphone in front of the crowd of about 250 protesters. “But instead, people have been silenced.”

