Ron Edwards has walked 3 miles a day since Sept. 8, knocking on doors, dropping off campaign literature, trying to convince people to elect him to the Healdsburg City Council.

As of Wednesday, Edwards said he was just two streets shy of covering the whole city.

A retired caterer and cannabis farmer, Edwards chose as his campaign logo an image of the historic truss bridge spanning the Russian River in Healdsburg. That wasn’t an accident.

“What I’m hearing is that people really don’t want to be divided,” said Edwards when asked about the feedback he’s getting around town. During his door-knocking, he picked up on plenty of strife between “long-time residents versus new residents versus second-home buyers.”

“The common thing is we all love Healdsburg, and we all want to come together to have a good city.”

Edwards is one of seven candidates running for three City Council seats in Healdsburg. Two of those are four-year terms. The other, a two-year seat, will fill the vacancy left by former Council member Skylaer Palacios, who abruptly resigned in May, 1½ years after being elected.

Edwards is vying for that short-term seat, along with retired high school English teacher Brigette Mansell, and Matthew Lopez Jr., on the ballot as Matias, a 23-year-old Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Connecticut who has taken a temporary leave of absence from his studies.

Mansell, who left city government in 2018, is returning because she sees a city that is “out of balance.” She is alarmed by the continued “influx of money;” the rise of “ultra-luxury” developments north and south of town; and the exodus of “local-serving businesses.”

Another appeal from The Ruse

One example of Healdsburg’s trend toward deluxe developments is a controversial project just north of downtown called The Ruse. Donations made by the owners of that property to two City Council candidates brought them unwanted attention earlier this week.

After purchasing the Honor Mansion, a sleepy bed-and-breakfast on Grove Street, a group of local builders spent $14 million renovating it. That group includes brothers Patrick and Jonathan Wilhelm, whose family built the Mayacama Golf Club, and longtime Silicon Valley executive Craig Ramsey.

On Sept. 1, the owners applied to the city for a conditional use permit for the facility, which they sought to run as a “private recreational club,” featuring an 18-hole putting green, six pickleball courts, a 2,392-square-foot outdoor pavilion with a full kitchen, bar area and lounge, which could serve beer, wine and spirits on-site.

That application was denied by the Healdsburg Planning Commission, which found it an inappropriate use for a residential area. The 3-acre property straddles two different Healdsburg zoning districts — one is “grove mixed use” and the other is residential.

The Ruse owners appealed that decision. Then, in a 6-0 vote, the planning commission rejected the appeal.

On Friday afternoon, Patrick Wilhelm submitted to the city an appeal of that rejection of his previously rejected appeal. The matter will now go to the City Council, which, on account of the Palacios departure, is down to four members, one of whom is Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley, who may recuse herself from the vote because she lives near The Ruse.

Returned campaign contributions

Earlier in the week, City Council candidates came under criticism — particularly on the Facebook group “What’s Happening Healdsburg” — for accepting campaign contributions from the Wilhelms and Ramsey and his wife, Kelly.

Evelyn Mitchell, who is now completing her first term on the Council and is running for a second, returned $2,000 to the Wilhelms and Ramseys.

Mitchell returned the donations out of an “abundance of caution,” she said, and to avoid the appearance of a conflict.

She described allegations of corruption leveled against her on social media as “highly offensive.”

“My integrity is one of my primary assets,” said Mitchell, who runs an accounting consulting business. “So I pride myself on that. And that’s part of why I returned the contributions.”

Susan Graf, who is running for a four-year seat on the Council, and whose name graces the boutique she’s owned for the last quarter-century on Matheson Street, returned $2,000 donated to her by the Ramseys and Wilhelms. She makes no apology for accepting those contributions in the first place.

“Jeez Louise — I go back to 1999 with the Wilhelms. I’ve gone to their weddings, their birthday parties, their christenings,” she said, who added she’s “not going to pretend” they aren’t her friends.