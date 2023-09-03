The current count of living, current or former Senate president pro tems is seven. They are:

McGuire, 44, will be the youngest new Senate pro tem since David Roberti in 1980. The youngest Senate pro tem was Delos Ashley, who was 27 in 1856.

McGuire will be the first president pro tem from Sonoma County since Benjamin F. Tuttle held the post from 1876-78.

Before he became the youngest mayor in the history of Healdsburg, Mike McGuire was the youngest person ever elected to that city’s school board. Following a term on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, he won a seat in the state Senate in 2014, serving California’s 2nd District, which stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border. He has twice sailed to reelection.

Known as a tireless worker willing to reach across the aisle, McGuire has steadily gained influence during his time in the Legislature. In January 2022, he was named the Senate’s majority leader.

That upward trajectory got steeper earlier this week, when Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, announced that McGuire will succeed her sometime next year. The ppresident pro tempore (Latin for “at the time”) is the highest ranking leader and most powerful member of the California Senate.

McGuire, whose time in the Senate will end in 2026 because of term limits, will occupy the president pro tem’s office for no more than 2½ years. That high-profile post is sure to expand his options as he contemplates his political future.

On Friday, McGuire spoke with The Press Democrat about the powerful new position awaiting him, and what his priorities will be as he prepares to use that power. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Press Democrat: Congratulations on being elected to this position, Senator. A quick Google search tells us that the president pro tem has a responsibility to "secure the prompt and businesslike disposition of bills and other business before the Senate."

In your own words, what does this job entail?

McGuire: The Senate president is third in line, in succession for the governorship (behind the governor and lieutenant governor.)

The Senate president is responsible for overseeing and setting the overall policy agenda for the Senate, and for all committee assignment leadership positions.

There’s a large administrative operation. The Senate president works with the secretary of the Senate, which I would characterize being like a city manager, on all administrative duties.

And the Senate president leads all negotiations between the governor and the California State Assembly.

PD: Sounds like a lot of power and responsibility. What were you feeling, after getting the news?

McGuire: I’ve got to be honest, I’m so incredibly grateful to my Senate colleagues, who advanced a unanimous vote out of the Democratic caucus.

And this would never have happened without the North Coast. I can never say thank you enough to North Coast residents for sticking with us through thick and thin. It’s the honor of a lifetime to lead the California state Senate. Words simply aren’t enough to express the extent of my gratitude, and humility.

PD: There was a messy public battle for leadership of the assembly last year. The passing of the torch from Sen. Atkins to you is proceeding much more smoothly. Is that significant?

McGuire: There’s a reason we came out unified. It allows us to get back to work immediately. It’s about the greater good for the state — delivering results to the residents of California. We’re focused on tackling our toughest issues, advancing innovative solutions to some our communities’ toughest challenges.

PD: The president pro tem post will add statewide duties to your job representing the 2nd District. How will you balance those responsibilities?

McGuire: I’m never going to give up, never going to stop fighting for the North Coast. It’s where I grew up, it’s where my wife, Erika, and I are raising Connor. It’s the place I’m proud to call home.

But the challenges that we have in Northern California are similar to what we see in every corner of the state. We have to stay focused on the climate crisis. We have to tackle homelessness in our communities. We desperately need to build more workforce affordable housing. We need to make our communities more wildfire safe, no matter if you live in San Diego, or up in Del Norte County.

All Californians, no matter their party affiliation, want our kids to be a top priority. They want to focus on stronger public schools. We need to expand health care. And California always needs to stand strong for women, to have safe access to reproductive health care. These have been my top priorities serving the North Coast in the state Senate. They’ll be my top priorities as president of the California Senate.

PD: Your time in that body will conclude at the end of 2026 due to term limits. We reported that you recently began putting campaign cash into a committee account for a run at California insurance commissioner, a statewide office.

What are you thinking about, when it comes to life after the state Senate?

McGuire: There is an eternity between now and the 2026 election cycle. My priority between now and then is to work my tail off, tackling the toughest challenges here in Northern California and throughout this great state. My first and only priorities are the North Coast, and building a stronger California, as the president of the Senate. Full stop.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.