North Coast gas prices as high as $8.63 a gallon

Jeannie Ward was driving through the coastal Mendocino County town of Gualala Monday afternoon when she spotted a Chevron station advertising a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline for $5.80.

Most drivers would have balked at spending that much. Ward, though, had 14 more miles to go before hitting another gas station closer to her home that she knew was charging $6 per gallon.

“I just knew I needed gas and it’s cheaper than in Point Arena,” Ward said as she filled her Kia Sedona at the Chevron station on Monday, as other drivers waited.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict may be one of the main reasons gas prices are skyrocketing, but those who live in the more rural, coastal areas of the North Bay are paying significantly higher fuel prices compared to the more urban areas of the region.

Prices maxed out Monday at $6.39 per gallon at a Santa Rosa Chevron station on Mendocino Avenue, according to data from gasbuddy.com. But along Highway 1 between Bodega Bay and Mendocino, prices were much closer to $7 per gallon.

The Gualala Chevron was the least expensive of the eight gas stations that span the 100-mile stretch on Monday. That doesn’t include a Gualala 76 station that advertised $5.79 per gallon but was closed for repairs.

Given the sporadic number of gas stations along Highway 1, their higher prices are hardly surprising, said Christopher Thornberg, director of UC Riverside’s School of Business’ Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.

“The more competition and the greater cluster of gas stations, the more similarity in prices you’ll see,” he said. “... The rule is the farther you are from other gas stations, the more you’ll charge.”

Situated between the wilderness and the Pacific Ocean with limited options, motorists say they have little choice but to rely on the nearest gas stations regardless of prices.

Any advice to search for cheaper options falls on deaf ears since that would require them to drive long distances and burn fuel in the process.

Gas station owners, meanwhile, face a conundrum: Charge prices high enough to fund their businesses or keep them low enough to maintain their limited number of clients.

“We want to give them the good price so they won’t go to town,” said Josh Rice, a manager at the Fort Ross Store that’s in a secluded stretch of Highway 1 and advertised fuel for $5.99 per gallon Monday.

Its nearest competitor, Jenner Sea Store, is 13 miles to the south and sold a gallon of gas for $5.99. Monday. It’s based on a busier stretch of Highway 1, but owner Larry Sandhu estimated business is down about 25% since fewer people are driving and most customers purchase bits of gas at a time.

Sandhu said he used to adjust prices on a monthly basis and by a matter of a few cents. But recent circumstances have forced him to change prices weekly and he’s reluctant to raise them further unless absolutely necessary.

“It hurts the consumers and it hurts our business,” he said.

About 87 miles north of Jenner, a gallon of gas cost $8.63 at Schlafer’s Auto Body & Repair in the town of Mendocino.

The cost shined an unwanted spotlight on the locally-owned business that appears to be mostly a car repair shop that happens to sell fuel. The owner, Judy Schlafer, said she’s been vilified but stressed that her prices reflect what she pays for her supply. She would gladly lower her prices if possible.

“I try to be fair and it’s just unfortunate I’m not a franchisee and don’t have a convenience store,” Schlafer said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi