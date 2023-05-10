Hoop Dreams in Healdsburg

May 9, 2023, 6:38PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A sunny day Tuesday brought out the vivid court colors as viewed from above during a pick-up two-on-two basketball game at Healdsburg’s Recreation Park.

The weather will make it possible for more outdoor activity this weekend as much warmer temperatures are expected.

Highs could top out in the low 90s in several areas of Sonoma County during the Mother’s Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

Recreation Park, 515 Piper St., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

