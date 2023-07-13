Officials are still searching for the Humvee that was stolen the night of July 3 from the California National Guard Armory in Santa Rosa.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the search for the suspect, or suspects, and investigation of the theft, which so far has been determined to be a state — and not a federal — crime, Officer David deRutte said.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown amount of people broke into the fenced-in facility at 1500 Armory Drive, which is situated alongside Highway 101, and stole the Humvee.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7254607&lat=38.4517424&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

They used the vehicle to plow through the property’s gate. Debris from the crash was reported to Santa Rosa police around 10:40 p.m.

Short for High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, a Humvee is designed for off-road use and capable of traversing a wide range of terrains.

Humvees were originally developed by the U.S. military in the 1980s to replace its aging fleet of Jeeps. They were built by AM General.

The stolen Humvee was believed to have been seen twice the following day, the Fourth of July, driving recklessly on Barnes Road. It was later seen heading west on River Road, about 5 miles from the armory.

Authorities responded to both calls but did not locate the vehicle.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a car toting a Humvee on a trailer the night of July 8 in the 7000 block of Redwood Drive. However, the vehicle was not the one stolen, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misti Wood said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7132708&lat=38.3418702&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

CHP currently does not know where the stolen vehicle is, deRutte said.

There were no weapons or “sensitive items,” such as tools or tracking devices, on the vehicle, California National Guard Lt. Colonel Brandon Hill said.

The Humvee, which had been used recently as a support vehicle, was an older model and scheduled to be turned into and disposed of by the U.S. military.

It already had been stripped of many of its resources, Hill said.

When it was stolen, the Humvee had canvas doors and a canvas top, did not have license plates and had “FSC307” stenciled in white on the front bumper and rear.

If anyone sees the vehicle, contact CHP at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.