In the first event of a more organized effort to bring elected Santa Rosa officials together with constituents, attendees at a town hall Thursday in Roseland pointed to infrastructure needs, road safety and expanding youth services as some of their top concerns.

The event, hosted by Mayor Natalie Rogers and Council member Eddie Alvarez at Roseland University Prep, attracted about 100 people for an informal discussion about needs in the community.

Though council members and past mayors have held open office hours, virtual town halls and even turned to podcasts to connect with residents outside of City Hall, Thursday’s event was one of the first of its kind and of this scope in southwest Santa Rosa since the city transitioned to district-based elections beginning in 2018.

Rogers and Alvarez, who in 2020 became the first directly elected officials to represent the area, said the gathering afforded them an opportunity to listen to and get feedback and answer residents’ questions.

A city spokesperson said staffers are working with Rogers to schedule additional town halls across the city.

The elected officials pointed to such events as one way they hope to broaden resident involvement in government, especially among historically underserved populations like in Roseland.

Still, Thursday’s meeting had mixed results, drawing regular attendees at City Council meetings and familiar faces around City Hall.

Alvarez, speaking after the meeting, said that’s something he and his colleagues will look to address as more of these events are planned.

The town hall kicked off shortly after 6 p.m. with roundtable discussions where small groups weighed what they felt was working in the city, concerns needing greater city focus and how best to bring people together to address the issues.

Many of the shared concerns put a spotlight on the nagging gaps in government services in southwest Santa Rosa, and especially in Roseland, which was folded into city limits in 2017.

More broadly, attendees also pointed to a need for more affordable housing across the city, more collaboration with local school districts and improved public safety.

Rogers and Alvarez ensured attendees the city is working on many of the issues raised, but they acknowledged residents’ frustration with the slow pace of some of the work.

It can often take time to find funding for larger projects and go through the respective approval processes, Rogers said.

She vowed to act on the feedback gathered at the meeting and said she wants to build a community residents are “proud of.” Hearing directly from constituents is key to that, she said.

Infrastructure, safer streets

The condition of sidewalks and roads in the area emerged as one the top issues Thursday.

Michelle Whitman, executive director of the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, said the city must add sidewalks where they don’t exist in Roseland and across southwest Santa Rosa.

Residents have long pointed to that dearth, along with the shortage of street lighting and poor pavement conditions.

Several participants said they want to see a more robust bike network and improved pedestrian infrastructure in the neighborhood.

Whitman said protected bike lanes in heavily-trafficked areas, such as Santa Rosa Avenue, were needed.

The calls for safer crossings and bike facilities came just a day after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking across Sebastopol Road near Dutton Avenue just a few blocks north from where the town hall was held.

Rogers held a moment of silence in honor of the victim, Alejandro Hernandez, 56, and said more improvements were needed to prevent similar tragedies.

Guido Boccaleoni, a member of the city’s Board of Community Services, said his group wants to see more parks and green spaces near housing rather than on the city’s outskirts. He pointed to several large apartment complexes going up along Santa Rosa Avenue without any nearby parks for kids to play or people to exercise.

Spotlighting youth voices and needs

Expanding youth services, recreational opportunities and employment training also surfaced as a key interest.

Amy Holter, a member of the city’s Community Advisory Board, said her group wanted to see the city create more ways to empower youth and opportunities for young people’s voices to be considered in the decision-making process.

Holter suggested the city host a town hall about and for youth, an idea Rogers supported.

Ariana Diaz de Leon, another member of the city’s Community Advisory Board, said school safety in Roseland and citywide needed to be tackled.

She called for greater collaboration between the city and the schools to provide mental health services and bring other programs to students.