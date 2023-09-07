The man who died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle as he was crossing a Santa Rosa street was identified Thursday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Coroner Unit.

Santa Rosa resident Alejandro Hernandez, 56, was pronounced dead about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at an area hospital, where he was taken by ambulance after he was hit by a pickup truck.

The coroner later determined Hernandez died of blunt force trauma from the crash.

The Santa Rosa Police Department determined in a preliminary investigation the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck was turning left onto westbound Sebastopol Road just west of Dutton Avenue when Hernandez ran from the north side of the road in front of the truck, said Sgt. Patricia Seffens, a department spokesperson.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.72653321534423&lat=38.43031473079666&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

After the crash, described by police as a “slow-speed collision,” the 70-year-old driver of the pickup truck cooperated with police and took sobriety tests.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

Residents were asked to avoid Sebastopol Road between West and Dutton avenues for about two hours as officials investigates and cleared the area.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking that anyone who with information related to this crash call accident investigator Riley Howard at 707-543-8541 or email rhoward@srcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.