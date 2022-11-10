Al Maggini was no kid the last time a global war erupted amid ruthless aggression and signs of wholesale atrocity.

The native of San Francisco was 26 years old, married and cultivating a career when the U.S. answered the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by declaring war on the Empire of Japan and Nazi Germany.

Owing to his marital status, Maggini was not subject to the draft. But he told his wife, Helen, that if he did not enlist, “I knew I would feel horrible the rest of my life.”

“Helen never said one word about it,” he recalls. “It was my duty to my country. She knew I had to go.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jcKj8ZI0tWA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Maggini joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and trained as a pilot before switching to navigator. Based in England and assigned to a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, he lost friends and at times wondered if his time was up. On nearly all of his 35 missions, anti-aircraft flak exploded all around him over Germany and its military assets in occupied Europe.

On this Veterans Day, Maggini plans to stay home in Santa Rosa and enjoy a quiet Friday that will belie his status as a genuine and unique Sonoma County superstar.

Remarkably vibrant

The retired stockbroker is, for one thing, remarkably vibrant at 107 years of age. He’s no longer driving a car, instead getting from Point A to B in a golf cart or relying on rides from friends or kin, but for a time past age 100 he still zipped about in a sexy, black Porsche Carrera GTS.

In the thick of the war in 1944, Maggini was a 29-year-old lieutenant who seemed an old guy to fellow GIs in their teens and early 20s. Today, he’s among the most senior of the country’s rapidly diminishing corps of World War II veterans.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, of the 16 million Americans who served in the war, only about 167,000 — a little more than 1% — are still alive. The youngest were about 18 when the war ended in 1945, and today are 95 or not far from it.

Just last January, the Louisiana man believed to be America’s oldest World War II veteran, Laurence Brooks, died at age 112. Brooks’ apparent successor as the longest-living warrior, Ezra Hill of Maryland, died Oct. 4 at 111.

Today the country’s oldest vet is believed to be former Beringer Winery employee Raymond Monroy of St. Helena in Napa County. Monroy, who was 30 when he enlisted in World War II and became an aircraft mechanic at bases in the Pacific, turned 110 last May.

For Al Maggini to be in the company of Monroy and other century-old American vets is but one distinction for a man whom combat duty was merely the beginning of a life of service.

The three-story Albert Maggini Hall on the main campus of Santa Rosa Junior College was named in tribute to the leadership and vision he exhibited through his record 33 years on the school’s board of trustees.

As a member for more than six decades of the charitable foundation of what is now Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, he’s credited with attracting more than $200 million to the health care institution’s mission.

Maggini was a force, too, on the board of the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma Valley. He’s often said he enjoys soliciting dollars for worthwhile local organizations, and he regards community service and philanthropy as imperative.

He has for decades been roundly thanked and honored and celebrated by grateful organizations, elected officials and individuals from throughout Sonoma County and beyond.

A framed letter at his home enshrines one of his proudest moments: In 1997, Maggini was stepping back from a half-century of full-time work as a stockbroker. Arthur Levitt, then chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, cited him by name in a speech as exemplifying the highest standards of the profession.

VIP treatment

As has become the norm, friends and admirers from multiple facets of Maggini’s exceptionally full life treated him to an entire series of parties when he turned 107 on Sept. 15.

In recent years, the World War II aviator has received VIP treatment at veterans observances hosted by groups that include the Pacific Coast Air Museum and Santa Rosa’s Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. Especially memorable was what happened to Maggini on Veterans Day of 2020.

He sat buckled just behind the pilot and co-pilot as a splendidly restored 1942 transport plane, The Spirit of Benovia, rumbled down a runway at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The aircraft, owned by Benovia Winery founders Joe Anderson and Mary Dewane, was one of the converted, twin-engine Boeing DC-3 airliners that proved indispensable to the Allies in World War II, moving vast numbers of paratroopers and tons of cargo, towing gliders and evacuating casualties.