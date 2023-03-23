Editor’s note: Press Democrat reporter Phil Barber spent three months investigating more than 115 real estate transactions in and around Sonoma involving business partners Ken Mattson and Tim LeFever. This is the second part of his two-part series. Read the first installment at bit.ly/3K2TxS8.

In August 2015, a company called KS Mattson Partners bought two adjacent parcels at Highway 12 and Moon Mountain Road, in the Springs area north of Sonoma.

No one knew anything about the company, which was paying $925,000 for the two properties. The name was new to Sonoma Valley. But neighbors and local officials were generally thrilled.

The parcels, 70 and 74 Moon Mountain Road, had been eyesores for years, with half-constructed projects. The new owner was promising to build livable homes.

“This is a fresh start, with a great professional team and seasoned ownership, and we hope the county and our neighbors will give us the benefit of the doubt as to our intentions and capabilities,” Tim Sloat, the company’s local project manager at the time, told the Sonoma Index-Tribune in October 2015.

Nearly 7½ years later, the in-progress structures are more massive than the ones preceding them, but equally unfinished. The houses are bracketed by scaffolding and stacked with roofing material. Coils of rusted barbed wire lie in the grass outside the chain link fence.

And Ken Mattson and Tim LeFever, the principals behind KS Mattson Partners and a multiplicity of other business names, now own at least 116 properties in Sonoma Valley — sites they purchased for more than $240 million.

They face a rising tide of opposition. Many people in the valley have begun to view the growing portfolio of LeFever Mattson — another of their core names — with suspicion.

A three-month investigation by The Press Democrat revealed an array of reasons for their wariness.

Many residents are dismayed by the business partners’ political views — especially in combination with LeFever’s documented right-wing affiliations, particularly his leadership with the Council for National Policy, which The New York Times describes as “a little-known club of a few hundred of the most powerful conservatives in the country.”

Others have been personally offended by what they perceive as slights, broken promises and a lack of transparency regarding their real estate activities.

Mattson and LeFever declined interview requests through their PR agency, Glodow Nead Communications.

“Due to repeatedly being misrepresented in local media, they have no interest in participating in this story,” agency principal Jeff Nead said in an email, without elaborating on those misrepresentations.

The reluctance to speak has only inflamed speculation and resistance.

Central among the community’s grievances is LeFever Mattson’s tendency to allow properties to sit vacant or fall into disrepair.

Many of their sites seem to be thriving, including some tidy bungalows in the heart of Sonoma and such commercial sites as Sonoma’s Best Mercantile deli, where Ken Mattson keeps an office.

But, his critics say, too many are in worse physical and economic shape than when he bought them.

The commercial space at 22 Boyes Blvd., behind the historic Boyes Post Office, was empty when KS Mattson Partners bought it in December 2020, and remains so.

The chocolate purveyor Cocoa Planet was in the process of vacating 921 Broadway when Mattson purchased the building in 2018. It still is vacant nearly five years later.

The Depot Hotel is no longer being rented out as an event venue. It reopened as a restaurant, but is open only four days a week. The Cornerstone complex has a shrinking number of tenants. An ‘E’ fell off the facade of the iconic Sonoma Cheese Factory near the Sonoma Plaza more than a year ago. It’s still missing, though the company just filed a permit request to change signage on the building.

Similar stories apply to the former Ravenswood Winery on Gehricke Road and the General’s Daughter wedding venue at 400 W. Spain St., and to the empty dirt lot at 18010 Sonoma Highway — known as the Lanning Structure property — where Mattson promised a hip, shipping container-based commercial construction a full eight years ago, and to the Tyvek sheeting-clad building at the southeast corner of Napa Road and Eighth Street East.

While Mattson and Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin were discussing a possible partnership in the Springs a few months ago, community organizer Veronica Napoles said she noticed some long-awaited activity in the weedy vacant lot at Lanning.