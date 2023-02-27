The first Black mayor of Santa Rosa told a crowd of people Saturday how she is undermined on the city council because of her race.

Rogers made her comments during a 20-minute keynote speech delivered during an annual Black History Month event organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and held at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma.

The public event held in a public space and therefore a location where audio and video recording was permitted was attended by approximately 150 people.

You can listen to her full speech below. Her comments about city council come at roughly the midway point.