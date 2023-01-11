More rain is in the forecast for the new few days. A new storm coming Wednesday and Thursday is forecast to again raise the Russian River toward flood stage in Guerneville.

Here is the latest:

2:17 a.m.: National Weather Service issues wind advisory

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory early Wednesday for the entire Bay Area, including Sonoma County, and portions of the Central Coast, including Monterey and San Benito counties.

The advisory is from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

Valley winds are expected at 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

The weather service reminds people that strong winds could blow around unsecured objects.

⚠Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday 7AM to 7PM. Gusty southerly winds combine with saturated soils will result in a higher likelihood for down trees. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FO4kHluBBh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 11, 2023

Track the storm

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

Tuesday: Schools closed Wednesday due to weather concerns

Schools in four Sonoma County school districts remain closed Wednesday due to weather concerns, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. Each has been closed since Jan. 5.

They are:

– Fort Ross Elementary School District

– Horicon School District

– Kashia School District

– Montgomery Elementary

The Office of Education emphasized there are 40 school districts in Sonoma County and others are operating as normal unless included in the above list.

The decision to close is made by each school district.