A former Graton resident mauled by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s K-9 in 2020 won a $1.35 million settlement following a civil rights lawsuit against two sheriff’s deputies and the county.

Jason Anglero-Wyrick’s lawsuit said the two deputies used excessive force when they shocked him with a Taser and sicced the police dog Vader on him after an unsubstantiated report that he had earlier pointed a gun at another person. No gun was ever found and charges were never filed against Anglero-Wyrick, who is Black.

“It's definitely not justice,” he told KTVU television, which first reported the settlement, which was reached Jan. 6. “But it's some financial compensation for my daughters.”

Anglero-Wyrick told KTVU that he believes his race was a factor in the deputies’ actions.

The attack, which video showed lasted for 90 seconds, left him with long-term injuries that still require physical therapy, and he has not been able to return to work in the construction industry, said Anglero-Wyrick, who has since moved from Sonoma County, KTVU said.

No comment was immediately available from either the Sheriff’s Office or Sonoma County.

The county in April 2021 reached a record $3.8 million settlement with the family of David Ward, a Bloomfield man killed in 2019 by deputies who Tasered him, slammed his head into his car — which they believed was stolen — and restrained him with a now-banned neck hold.

KTVU reported Friday that the deputies involved in Anglero-Wyrick’s case, Jeremy Jucutan, the K-9 handler, and Nikko Miller, who fired his Taser, are still employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

