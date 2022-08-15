Man shot, hospitalized in Healdsburg Sunday night

A man was injured after suffering a gunshot wound in Healdsburg near Railroad Park Sunday night, officials said.

Around 6:10 p.m., the Healdsburg Police Department received reports of a shooting on Front Street near the railroad tracks, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had been transported to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Further information would not be released Monday morning due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

The Healdsburg Police Department urged anyone with any information to call them at (707) 431-3377 or email crimetips@healdsburg.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.