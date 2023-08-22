Authorities identified the man who died after he was shot over the weekend in Cotati.

Enrique Hernandez, 25, of Santa Rosa, was shot about 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Cotati Avenue, Cotati police said. The shooting stemmed from an argument over an “associated female.”

Cotati police have not indicated if the shooting took place indoors.

Responding officers and medical personnel found Hernandez and he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Hernandez was identified Monday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Police arrested Samuel Meza, 34, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of murder about four minutes after he fled the site of the shooting.

Officers chased after Meza and detained him in the 600 block of East Cotati Avenue.

A weapon was recovered.

Meza was no longer in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against Meza on Tuesday morning, including three felony charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and one misdemeanor charge of having a large-capacity magazine.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Cotati Police Detective Anthony Garber at 707-792-4611.

