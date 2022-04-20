Leading North Bay lawmaker calls Sonoma State settlement scandal a ‘disgrace’

State Sen. Mike McGuire on Tuesday decried the unfolding scandal at Sonoma State University involving President Judy Sakaki, her husband Patrick McCallum and a $600,000 settlement with a former administrator as a “disgrace.”

McGuire, D-Healdsburg, the Senate majority leader and member of the Senate Education Committee, made his brief comment in an afternoon phone interview and indicated he’ll weigh in in more detail soon.

“What’s happening at SSU is more than a distraction. It’s a disgrace,” he said. “Those at the top should be held to a higher standard and I’ll have more to say in the coming days.”

McGuire is the second North Bay legislator to comment on the news of the $600,000 January payout by the California State University system, which was first reported Wednesday by The Press Democrat.

The CSU reached the settlement with former provost Lisa Vollendorf six months after Vollendorf claimed Sakaki retaliated against her for reporting staff complaints of sexual harassment against McCallum to the CSU Chancellor’s Office.

On Monday, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, expressed doubt over Sakaki’s ongoing ability to lead the university.

“The reports are a significant distraction for the university at a critical time, and raise serious questions about her leadership and (judgment),” said Dodd, whose district encompasses the university, which is based in Rohnert Park.

“It is concerning and deserves close scrutiny by the CSU chancellor and board of trustees as to how the interests of students and employees can be best served going forward.”

