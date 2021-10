Missing person cases in Mendocino and Lake counties

There are more than 30 missing persons cases in Lake and Mendocino counties that date back to the 1970s.

The majority of the missing were last seen in either county, while others lived or had connections to the region.

All information in this gallery comes from a database maintained by the state Office of the Attorney General.

