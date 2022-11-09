Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures at election.pressdemocrat.com .

Fifteen seconds after the numbers came in from the Sonoma County elections office, Tom O’Hair stood behind the bar at Cartographer Wines in Healdsburg, peering at a computer terminal.

The news was good for his wife, Evelyn Mitchell, who led the four person at-large field with 35.4% of the vote, all but assuring that she would win one of the two open 4-year seats on the Healdsburg City Council.

Nailing down the second seat was Chris Herrod, a first-time candidate who is now chair of the city’s Parks and Rec department. He had 34.2% of the vote in early returns.

The next closest finisher was local boutique owner Susan Graf, with 21.2% of the vote — about 500 behind Herrod and closer to 600 behind Mitchell.

The race for a third seat, a 2-year term to fill the vacancy left open by the abrupt resignation in May of Skylaer Palacios, was too close to call Tuesday night.

First-time candidate Ron Edwards, who ran a catering business in Healdsburg for 25 years, while also operating a cannabis nursery in Mendocino County, had 46.1% of the vote to 44.8% for Brigette Mansell, a retired high school teacher who served on the city council from 2014 to 2018. Mansell was mayor her final year on the council. The gap between the two candidates was just 29 votes late Tuesday.

A first-time candidate who was something of an x-factor in the race, Edwards attributed his strong showing to his ground game. He walked “every street” of the city, he said, a total of 125 miles since early September.

“I knocked on doors that hadn’t been knocked on,” he said. “I didn’t let that very steep driveway stop me.”

Mansell hopes to return to the council on which she last served four years ago, because she sees a city that is “out of balance.” She is alarmed by the continued “influx of money,” the rise of “ultra-luxury” developments north and south of town, and the exodus of “local-serving businesses.”

Mitchell served as the city’s mayor in 2020 and 2021. Standing by a 3-tier cake that announced in frosting letters, “Eveylyn For The Win,” she recalled the last time she presided over a meeting of the Healdsburg City Council as its Mayor.

It was Dec. 6, 2021. That meeting was disrupted by activists who’d scheduled a “Freedom Rally” at City Hall, to protest Healdsburg’s policy of banning un-vaccinated people from council meetings, including then-councilmember Palacios.

“We had a busload of anti-vaxxer people pounding on the windows,” Mitchell recalled. “Our city manager said, ‘You can’t go in there. We can’t protect you.’”

So members of the council walked out to the cars, drove home, “and I convened the meeting on Zoom,” recalled Mitchell.

That clamorous evening captured a period of upheaval in Healdsburg, from the Black Lives Matter protests that resulted in the resignation of former Mayor Leah Gold to the division that attended the pandemic, to the abrupt resignation of Palacios.

With the pandemic fading, for now, and the council back to its full complement of five members, said Mitchell, she looks forward to “seeing us focus on the positive.” It is “a new day,” she hopes, for the city and its government.

She’s eager to put her experience to work. Mitchell likened her first term on the council to “drinking from a firehose,” adding, “You don’t know what you’re doing, but you try to pretend that you do.”

Mitchell’s apparent victory was not surprising. Her broad base of support included endorsements from the Sonoma County Democratic Party, Sonoma County Alliance, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce, all three of her current City Council colleagues and many notable local elected officials.

A musician and former Mr. Healdsburg, the politically progressive Herrod also had wide support, securing endorsements from the Sonoma County Democratic Party, outgoing Mayor Jimenez, Vice Mayor Kelley, the Sonoma County Conservation Action and North Bay Labor Council. He and Mitchell easily outpacing local boutique owner Susan Graf, and Linda Cade, a “nutrition/life coach” and retired financial analyst whose family goes back four generations in Healdsburg.

Standing outside at a watch party at The Elephant In The Room, Herrod spoke of how much he looked forward to getting to work.

Regardless of who ends up filling the two-year seat, he said, “We’re going to work, and collaborate, as a team.

“We all know each other and respect each other.” Citing the productivity of the previous council -- working with just 4 members -- he said, “I want to build on that.”

It could be days before Healdsburgers know who will fill that third seat.

Edwards was believed to be the most pro-business candidate in the field for the 2-year term. He was edndorsed, after all, by the North Coast Builders Exchange, the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and the Northern California Engineering Contractors Association.

But he rejected that simple characterization. “Business is fine,” he said, “but I’m my own candidate. I’m really pretty center-left.”

Trailing both Mansell and Edwards was Matthew Lopez Jr., 23, and a member of Healdsburg High School’s Class of 2017. He is now a PhD candidate in physics, taking a break from his studies. Like Mansell, he cites water availability as perhaps the most important issue facing the city.

He had 9.2% of the vote in early returns.

Lopez entered the race, he told the Press Democrat last week, because “I had some savings and a lot of free time, and if I didn’t do it, no one else would.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.