2 Montgomery High School admins placed on leave in wake of student’s fatal stabbing

Two Montgomery High School administrators have been placed on leave in the wake of the March 1 fatal stabbing of a student.

Santa Rosa Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell announced in an email Sunday evening to Montgomery students and parents that Principal Adam Paulson and Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn have been placed on leave for the remainder of the school year.

Laurie Fong has resigned her position as a Santa Rosa City Schools board trustee to become interim principal at Montgomery, according to Trunnell.

Fong had served as principal of Montgomery for a decade, from 2006 to 2016.

“Resigning her position from the Board of Education allows her to return to MHS and be part of the healing and to work closely with the district and school community as we build the security and social emotional supports for your school,” Trunnell said.

Fong could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.

Kaesa Enemark, a coordinator in the district office, and Ryan Thompson, vice principal at Rincon Middle School, will also join the administrative team to support Montgomery’s teachers, staff, students and families, Trunnell said.

To further support students, a Santa Rosa Police Department officer will be on campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Additional police presence will be assessed Tuesday, according to Trunnell.

“Our goal is to put this resource and service on the campus for increased security and to help us assess needs and optimal strategies for moving forward,” Trunnell said.

She indicated the district will continue to work with the police department to create long-term safety strategies.

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Pienta died from wounds suffered after an initial confrontation between students outside a Montgomery High School classroom March 1 led to a fight inside, where 15-year-old Daniel Jesus Pulido fought with a knife, stabbing Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

A second 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his hand, police said.

Pulido, who fled campus, was arrested about 40 minutes later a mile north of campus, where police said he was found him hiding in a creek bed. The knife, described as a folding blade, up to 5 inches long, has not been recovered.