More than statistics, the hidden stories of Sonoma County residents lost to the COVID-19 pandemic

A Petaluma man who built decks with true craftsmanship. A Santa Rosa native with a big, boisterous family. A Sebastopol woman who taught her children, then grandchildren, to gaze at the night sky.

Sonoma County has lost more than 100 people to the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken more than 900,000 lives across the globe, a staggering toll from a novel virus first detected in December that arrived locally just six months ago.

Public discussions about the deadly virus often deal in statistics, age brackets and risk factors. Behind the data are unique people whose lives were rich with experience and who made indelible impacts, large and small, on those in their orbits.

Here are the stories of just three of the 105 Sonoma County residents reported to have died from complications of COVID-19, and the reflections of family members left to bear the burden of losing a beloved person to this historic pandemic illness.

Virginia Bruno (family photo)

Virginia Bruno

Born in 1926, Virginia Bruno grew up on the Palos Verdes peninsula between Los Angeles and Long Beach at a time when horse pastures and farmland were still signature features of the landscape and abalone were plentiful in the waters off Catalina Island.

As a girl, Bruno explored Yosemite and California’s wildlands with her family. They traveled to England in 1936 to join the throngs celebrating the coronation of King George VI after his brother’s abdication.

She graduated from UC Berkeley and earned advanced degrees in zoology, ecology and library science from the University of Michigan and Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in an era when there were obstacles for women seeking a higher education.

By the time Bruno died Aug. 12 at age 94, already in hospice care with declining health and dementia at Primrose Post-Acute skilled nursing facility in Santa Rosa when she contracted COVID-19, she had charted a long path through life. She married Gordon Bruno after the pair met while she taught middle school science. They raised five sons near Silverlake in Los Angeles and then lived in San Luis Obispo before moving to Sebastopol in the 1980s.

“My mom had a telescope. We’d look up on a starlit night when the moon was in its darker phases,” said one of her sons, Lee Bruno of San Francisco. “There’s nothing like a night in Sebastopol looking at the sky. You see a couple planets, and you see the dog star and Orion’s belt.”

Bruno learned a deep reverence for nature from her parents, especially her mother, Ruby Field, who also had telescopes and taught Bruno and her two brothers to gaze into the galaxy.

Bruno witnessed history. She lived through World War II and cultural revolutions. She tracked the plight of the coho run in her tributary to Green Valley Creek and the Russian River.

Bruno was both intrepid, traveling across the globe even late in life, and deeply devoted to family.

“She tried to impart that in all of us,” Lee Bruno said. “Follow the things you’re passionate about. Try to make a difference.”

Bruno’s health had been declining and her family was anticipating her death. But like so many people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic, they could not have predicted being kept away from her in her last six months of life. While Bruno may not have completely comprehended the isolation due to her condition, her family experienced the heartbreak of separation.

“These are people who are such an intimate part of your life and you lose that intimacy,” her son said. “It is so hard on families.”

In addition to Lee Bruno, Bruno is survived by four additional sons: Louis of Escondido; Ned in New Zealand; Kim of Washington, D.C.; and Alan near Yosemite, as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Otoniel Azañon Alvarado (family photo)

Otoniel Azañon Alvarado

No te preocupes, yo te ayudo. Don’t worry, I’ll help you.

Otoniel Azañon Alvarado’s eldest daughter, Noemi Azañon, can hear her father saying those words. She has not heard his voice since late July when he was rushed to the hospital, never to speak with his family again.

“However he was able to help, he’d do it,“ said Noemi Azañon of Petaluma.

A Petaluma resident, master deck builder and father of four, Azañon Alvarado died Aug. 31 at age 48 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after a nearly six-week battle with COVID-19.

Born in 1971, Azañon Alvarado grew up in Retalhuleu on Guatemala’s west coast with five brothers and six sisters on the family farm. They grew corn and watermelon and he was taught to work hard and contribute to the family.

Azañon Alvarado earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at a university and worked on appliances for businesses, plus countless electrical repair favors for neighbors. He left his native country to seek new opportunity in California as a young father in the mid-1990s.