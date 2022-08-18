Mountain lion sightings reported in Rohnert Park

Multiple mountain lion sightings were reported early Thursday morning on Copeland Creek Trail and near Sunrise Park in Rohnert Park, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 a.m., Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said they received reports of mountain lion sightings near Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club Drive and Snyder Lane and the area of Sunrise Park, according to the department in a news release.

There have not been any reports since then, said Aaron Johnson, the department’s deputy chief, around 11:20 a.m.

The Fish and Wildlife Service do not have any mountain lion with trackers in that area, Johnson said.

Officers checked the creek and park but did not find the cougar. They think it could have been making its way back toward the hills.

“If it was going back toward the hills, then it was doing what it was supposed to be doing,” he said.

With an estimated population between 4,000 to 6,000 in California, cougars have a secretive nature and typically found in mountains, urban fringes and open spaces from foggy coastal forests to eastern deserts.

Attacks on humans are uncommon. A person is one thousand times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a mountain lion, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The last mountain lion spotted in Rohnert Park was in October, 2021 near two schools. Nicknamed Wobbly, it had a neurological condition, which ultimately led to it being euthanized.

Since 1986, there have been 19 verified attacks — three of them fatal. Reports show few attacks in Northern California, with most having occurred in Orange County.

Police asked that people use caution and stay aware of their surroundings while walking outside, especially with pets and children.

The County of San Diego Parks and Recreation said it’s very rare to see a mountain lion, but if you live in an area where they’ve been sighted, here’s your best defense against the animal:

Don’t hike alone. If you do, avoid dawn, dusk or night hours.

Keep small children close.

Keep dogs on a leash.

Don’t approach or run from a mountain lion.

Don’t crouch or bend when a mountain lion is in view.

This story includes reporting from the Sacramento Bee.

