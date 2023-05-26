Names of World War II airmen who died from Santa Rosa Army Airfield or who crashed in Sonoma County

The Windsor Military Memorial Wall will honor these men.|
May 26, 2023, 11:10AM
The Windsor Military Memorial Wall to be erected on the Town Green is a tribute to the World War II airmen who either took off from Santa Rosa Army Airfield and perished, or who crashed and died in Sonoma County.

The airfield is on land which is now the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. From February 1943 to January 1946, it was operated by the U.S. Fourth Air Corps and used to train pilots who, upon graduation, were sent overseas.

The memorial, three approximately 4-foot by 4-foot panels of granite, will be positioned just north of the American, California and POW flags on the Windsor Town Green. It will face the walkway and flagpoles.

It is a result of decades of painstaking work. A small group of local researchers and amateur historians put the number of airmen deaths in or from Sonoma County in that brief window of wartime at 83.

Here are the names of the men from across the country who died with some connection to Sonoma County:

Roy Herman Allman, 20

• Hometown: Michigan

• Date of accident: Oct. 2, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles northeast Sonoma-Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

William Andrews

• Hometown: Shoshone, Idaho

• Date of accident: Jan. 16, 1944

• Crash site: Carquinez Staits

Howard Armstrong

• Hometown: Civil Air Patrol

• Date of accident: March 23, 1945

• Crash site: Lake Pillsbury

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Francis Marsh Bathen, 23

• Hometown: Minneapolis

• Date of accident: June 9, 1944

• Crash site: 3 miles south of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Richard E. Bright, 21

• Hometown: Richmond Beach, Wash.

• Date of accident: April 23, 1944

• Crash site: 8 miles east of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Theodore Brown

• Hometown: Glendale, Calif.

• Date of accident: Dec. 15, 1943

• Crash site: 25 miles west of Point Reyes

Bertee Evans Brown, 22

• Hometown: Tennessee

• Date of accident: June 7, 1944

• Crash site: Port Chicago, Contra Costa County

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Stanley Callahan, 20

• Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

• Date of accident: July 5, 1944

• Crash site: 1 mile south of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Thomas Capps

• Hometown: Luverne, Ala.

• Date of accident: March 27, 1945

• Crash site: Lake Pillsbury

Edward Charles Carpenter, 20

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Jan. 19, 1945

• Crash site: 1.5 miles southwest of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Donald N. Chilson, 19

• Hometown: Los Angeles

• Date of accident: July 10, 1944

• Crash site: Southwest of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Dean Clough

• Hometown: Ludington, Mich.

• Date of accident: Feb. 23, 1944

• Crash site: 10 miles northwest of Napa

Richard W. Cole, 22

• Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

• Date of accident: June 16, 1944

• Crash site: Occidental

Robert A. Crabb, 22

• Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.

• Date of accident: Dec. 25, 1943

• Crash site: Sebastopol

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

George Criswell, 22

• Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

• Date of accident: Dec. 5, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air above Daly City

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Gene Alan Davidson, 21

• Hometown: Kansas

• Date of accident: March 5, 1945

• Crash site: Rural

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Clay Robinson Davis, 26

• Hometown: New York

• Date of accident: Aug. 8, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air over Pacific Ocean off Jenner coast

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Lee Deal, 21

• Hometown: Minnesota

• Date of accident: June 10, 1944

• Crash site: Drakes Bay

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Charles Thomas Duncan, 22

• Hometown: Unknown

• Date of accident: March 17, 1945

• Crash site: 3/4 miles north of Jenner

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Joseph B. English, 25

• Hometown: Florida

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: 5 miles east of Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field/Hamilton

Raymond G Farkas, 21

• Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

• Date of accident: Aug. 18, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles offshore due west of Russian River mouth

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Robert Osborne Hall, 23

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Feb. 26, 1945

• Crash site: Rural Sonoma

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

William Hardwich

• Hometown: Waco, Texas

• Date of accident: May 13, 1944

• Crash site: Mid-air over San Pablo Bay

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Dan Hass

• Hometown: Unknown

• Date of accident: April 29, 1943

• Crash site: Red Bluff

James McFadden Hays, 22

• Hometown: Maine

• Date of accident: Oct. 2, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles northeast of Sonoma

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Richard Holzapfel, 23

• Hometown: Richmond, Ind.

• Date of accident: Aug. 22, 1944

• Crash site: Point Reyes

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Wallace Hopkins

• Hometown: Vermont, Ill.

• Date of accident: Dec. 7, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air over Daly City

Joseph Maddin Hunter, 24

• Hometown: Dallas

• Date of accident: March 8, 1944

• Crash site: 1 mile west of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Alvin Hurt

• Hometown: Las Cruces, N.M.

• Date of accident: July 6, 1945

• Crash site: Arbuckle

David E. Jacobs, 22

• Hometown: Indiana

• Date of accident: Sept. 23, 1943

• Crash site: Rural Sonoma

Henry Robert Jacobus, 22

• Hometown: Unknown

• Date of accident: Sept. 24, 1942

• Crash site: On a farm near Petaluma

• Airfield: Hamilton

Charles Edward Jarvis, 23

• Hometown: West Virginia

• Date of accident: Feb. 13, 1945

• Crash site: Petaluma Hill Road

Karl Kieseg

• Hometown: Salt Lake City

• Date of accident: Oct. 5, 1943

• Crash site: San Pablo Bay

Wilhelm Gotlieb Klingman Jr., 19

• Hometown: Texas

• Date of accident: Oct. 2, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles northeast NASS Sonoma Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Herbert E. Knowlton, 27

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: 5 miles east of Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field/Hamilton

Herman Arthur Ladeau, 23

• Hometown: Vermont

• Date of accident: Oct. 25, 1945

• Crash site: South of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Jules Jr Lambert

• Hometown: Live Oak, Calif.

• Date of accident: Nov. 5, 1944

• Crash site: Mid-air over Fort Bragg

Dennis Lane

• Hometown: Vancouver, Wash.

• Date of accident: Nov. 5, 1944

• Crash site: Mid-air over Fort Bragg

Philip Atkinson Lee, 24

• Hometown: New York

• Date of accident: Nov. 9, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air over Wright district

Paul Andrew Leydens, 22

• Hometown: Iowa

• Date of accident: March 10, 1943

• Crash site: West of Windsor

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Alson Stager Jr. Little, 24

• Hometown: Pennsylvania

• Date of accident: April 4, 1944

• Crash site: Farm 1 mile east of Petaluma

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Lyle J. Maher, 28

• Hometown: Spencer, Iowa

• Date of accident: Aug. 8, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air over Pacific Ocean off Jenner coast

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

William C. Malone, 25

• Hometown: Unknown

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: Near Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field/Hamilton

James Burton McMinimee, 20

• Hometown: Dennison, Iowa

• Date of accident: Nov. 16, 1944

• Crash site: Geyserville

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Andrew Melek Jr., 24

• Hometown: Campbell, Ohio

• Date of accident: June 27, 1943

• Crash site: Lakeville

George Merriam

• Hometown: Seward, Neb.

• Date of accident: July 9, 1944

• Crash site: Willows

Charles Franklin Meyer

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: 5 miles east of Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field/Hamilton

James Francis Mickey, 21

• Hometown: Midland, Texas

• Date of accident: May 21, 1944

• Crash site: Old Redwood Highway, 1 mile north of Fulton

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Luverne Calvin Minnich, 20

• Hometown: Iowa

• Date of accident: Oct. 15, 1944

• Crash site: Tubbs Island gunnery range near San Pablo Bay

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Harold Mudd

• Hometown: Illinois

• Date of accident: Aug. 14, 1945

• Crash site: Clear Lake

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Donald Wesley Murdoch, 23

• Hometown: Winchester, Kansas

• Date of accident: Oct. 3, 1944

• Crash site: Rural Sonoma

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

William Murphy, 24

• Hometown: New York

• Date of accident: April 8, 1944

• Crash site: Napa River

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Curtis Myhre, 27

• Hometown: Baker, Mont.

• Date of accident: Feb. 14, 1945

• Crash site: Mid-air over Pacific Ocean off Jenner coast

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Clarence Nichols

• Hometown: Great Bend, Kansas

• Date of accident: July 19, 1944

• Crash site: Point Arena

John Joseph Niosi, 23

• Hometown: Oakland

• Date of accident: Oct. 27, 1942

• Crash site: Near Lakeville

James lee Oliver III, 21

• Hometown: Maryland

• Date of accident: June 9, 1944

• Crash site: Guerneville

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Warren Evald Olsen, 22

• Hometown: Racine, Wis.

• Date of accident: May 24, 1944

• Crash site: 8 miles east of Annapolis

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Joseph N. Osborn Jr, 22

• Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

• Date of accident: June 26, 1943

• Crash site: Alton and Fulton roads

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Gail E. Palmer, 26

• Hometown: Denver, Colo.

• Date of accident: June 12, 1943

• Crash site: Fitch Mountain, Healdsburg

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Donald E. Pedrazzini, 22

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: 5 miles east of Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field/Hamilton

Albert Henry Peltier, 24

• Hometown: Massachusetts

• Date of accident: Aug. 13, 1945

• Crash site: East of Healdsburg

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Robert Neal Pusecter, 23

• Hometown: Ohio

• Date of accident: Nov. 7, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air over Wright district

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Norbert Riley

• Hometown: Cleveland

• Date of accident: March 27, 1945

• Crash site: Lake Pillsbury

Max Clinton Robertson, 23

• Hometown: Indiana

• Date of accident: July 14, 1944

• Crash site: Bodega

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Fenimor B. Saxton, 19

• Hometown: Binghamton, N.Y.

• Date of accident: June 26, 1943

• Crash site: Alton and Fulton roads

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

John Sherman

• Hometown: West Brighton, N.Y.

• Date of accident: May 13, 1944

• Crash site: Mid-air over San Pablo Bay

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Max Vernon Shurtliff, 27

• Hometown: Utah

• Date of accident: July 23, 1943

• Crash site: 2.5 miles northwest of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Vern Bassat Smith, 30

• Hometown: Minnesota

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: 5 miles east of Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field

John Steele

• Hometown: Fullerton, Calif.

• Date of accident: Nov. 21, 1943

• Crash site: 15 miles south of Cloverdale

Don Steger

• Hometown: Freedonia, N.Y.

• Date of accident: Aug. 8, 1943

• Crash site: Clear Lake

Charley Wayne Stuart, 23

• Hometown: Colorado

• Date of accident: Sept. 8, 1942

• Crash site: A farm in rural Sonoma

• Airfield: Hamilton

Joseh Troise, 24

• Hometown: New York

• Date of accident: Feb. 13, 1945

• Crash site: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Donald S. Troup, 24

• Hometown: Louisiana

• Date of accident: May 4, 1944

• Crash site: 4 miles east of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Woodrow Elias Truax, 27

• Hometown: Oregon

• Date of accident: July 14, 1944

• Crash site: Bodega

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Frank Tugent

• Hometown: Dalton, Fla.

• Date of accident: April 19, 1944

• Crash site: Drakes Bay

Herbert Vecchry

• Hometown: Brighton, Mass.

• Date of accident: April 2, 1944

• Crash site: Into the Pacific Ocean

Edward Ludwig Wanzung

• Hometown: Chicago

• Date of accident: Dec. 7, 1943

• Crash site: Petaluma Hill Road

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Gene Wheeler

• Hometown: Aua, Mo.

• Date of accident: Feb. 14, 1945

• Crash site: Off Jenner coast

Charles Lee Williams, 18

• Hometown: Louisiana

• Date of accident: July 23, 1943

• Crash site: 2 1/2 miles northwest of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

James Wooldridge

• Organization: Civil Air Patrol

• Date of accident: March 23, 1945

• Crash site: Lake Pillsbury

Virgil E. Wyss, 26

• Hometown: Ohio

• Date of accident: June 9, 1943

• Crash site: 2 miles west of Graton

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Marvin Leon Young, 22

• Hometown: Nebraska

• Date of accident: June 9, 1945

• Crash site: Rural

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Clark Edward Zimmerman Jr, 26

• Hometown: New Albany, Ind.

• Date of accident: Oct. 12, 1944

• Crash site: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

