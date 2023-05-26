The Windsor Military Memorial Wall to be erected on the Town Green is a tribute to the World War II airmen who either took off from Santa Rosa Army Airfield and perished, or who crashed and died in Sonoma County.

The airfield is on land which is now the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. From February 1943 to January 1946, it was operated by the U.S. Fourth Air Corps and used to train pilots who, upon graduation, were sent overseas.

The memorial, three approximately 4-foot by 4-foot panels of granite, will be positioned just north of the American, California and POW flags on the Windsor Town Green. It will face the walkway and flagpoles.

It is a result of decades of painstaking work. A small group of local researchers and amateur historians put the number of airmen deaths in or from Sonoma County in that brief window of wartime at 83.

Here are the names of the men from across the country who died with some connection to Sonoma County:

Roy Herman Allman, 20

• Hometown: Michigan

• Date of accident: Oct. 2, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles northeast Sonoma-Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

William Andrews

• Hometown: Shoshone, Idaho

• Date of accident: Jan. 16, 1944

• Crash site: Carquinez Staits

Howard Armstrong

• Hometown: Civil Air Patrol

• Date of accident: March 23, 1945

• Crash site: Lake Pillsbury

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Francis Marsh Bathen, 23

• Hometown: Minneapolis

• Date of accident: June 9, 1944

• Crash site: 3 miles south of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Richard E. Bright, 21

• Hometown: Richmond Beach, Wash.

• Date of accident: April 23, 1944

• Crash site: 8 miles east of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Theodore Brown

• Hometown: Glendale, Calif.

• Date of accident: Dec. 15, 1943

• Crash site: 25 miles west of Point Reyes

Bertee Evans Brown, 22

• Hometown: Tennessee

• Date of accident: June 7, 1944

• Crash site: Port Chicago, Contra Costa County

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Stanley Callahan, 20

• Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

• Date of accident: July 5, 1944

• Crash site: 1 mile south of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Thomas Capps

• Hometown: Luverne, Ala.

• Date of accident: March 27, 1945

• Crash site: Lake Pillsbury

Edward Charles Carpenter, 20

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Jan. 19, 1945

• Crash site: 1.5 miles southwest of Santa Rosa

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Donald N. Chilson, 19

• Hometown: Los Angeles

• Date of accident: July 10, 1944

• Crash site: Southwest of Santa Rosa Army Airfield

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Dean Clough

• Hometown: Ludington, Mich.

• Date of accident: Feb. 23, 1944

• Crash site: 10 miles northwest of Napa

Richard W. Cole, 22

• Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

• Date of accident: June 16, 1944

• Crash site: Occidental

Robert A. Crabb, 22

• Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.

• Date of accident: Dec. 25, 1943

• Crash site: Sebastopol

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

George Criswell, 22

• Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

• Date of accident: Dec. 5, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air above Daly City

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Gene Alan Davidson, 21

• Hometown: Kansas

• Date of accident: March 5, 1945

• Crash site: Rural

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Clay Robinson Davis, 26

• Hometown: New York

• Date of accident: Aug. 8, 1943

• Crash site: Mid-air over Pacific Ocean off Jenner coast

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Lee Deal, 21

• Hometown: Minnesota

• Date of accident: June 10, 1944

• Crash site: Drakes Bay

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Charles Thomas Duncan, 22

• Hometown: Unknown

• Date of accident: March 17, 1945

• Crash site: 3/4 miles north of Jenner

• Airfield: Alameda Naval Air Station

Joseph B. English, 25

• Hometown: Florida

• Date of accident: Dec. 6, 1942

• Crash site: 5 miles east of Stewarts Point

• Airfield: March Field/Hamilton

Raymond G Farkas, 21

• Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

• Date of accident: Aug. 18, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles offshore due west of Russian River mouth

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Robert Osborne Hall, 23

• Hometown: California

• Date of accident: Feb. 26, 1945

• Crash site: Rural Sonoma

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

William Hardwich

• Hometown: Waco, Texas

• Date of accident: May 13, 1944

• Crash site: Mid-air over San Pablo Bay

• Airfield: Santa Rosa Army Airfield

Dan Hass

• Hometown: Unknown

• Date of accident: April 29, 1943

• Crash site: Red Bluff

James McFadden Hays, 22

• Hometown: Maine

• Date of accident: Oct. 2, 1944

• Crash site: 1.5 miles northeast of Sonoma