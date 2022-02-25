‘Mudpit’ neighbors frustrated over large homeless camp on private land in southwest Santa Rosa

Maria Elena Pineda used to enjoy watching her grandchildren ride their bikes and scooters in the sleepy cul-de-sac in front of her five-bedroom house in southwest Santa Rosa.

But since a homeless encampment next door exploded in size last year, Pineda, the matriarch of the multigenerational family home, has told them to stay inside.

Pickups and cars now whip down the once-empty street. Camp residents get into frequent yelling matches. And she hears what sounds like gunfire late into the night.

“We don’t feel secure here, really at all,” Pineda said.

The camp, on two side-by-side vacant lots in a predominantly Latino neighborhood, is made up of around 40 tents and 50 RVs, cars and other vehicles. Piles of trash, car parts and broken appliances are strewn across the property, which in recent months has been home to as many as 100 unsheltered residents, according to city outreach teams.

Pineda feels forgotten by city officials who have visited the area and have said they’re working toward a solution.

“I told them, I can swear, and I can bet some money, if you have this problem, the same as me by your house, you won't be happy,” Pineda said.

Unlike other homeless camps that have sprung up in parks or along city streets in recent years, this one, likely the largest in Santa Rosa, is on private property, making it more difficult for the city to remove people from the site, officials said.

After over three years of complaints, Santa Rosa officials say clearing and cleaning up the encampment at 2384 and 2410 Old Stony Point Road — and offering services to homeless people living there — has become a top priority as the encampment has grown since last summer.

During the heavy rains of October and December 2021, a homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Road was nicknamed the "Mud Pit'". Weeks of no rain have left the encampment dry and dusty, with garbage and debris piling up, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

But because the property is privately owned, the city must first complete a lengthy code enforcement process. That process, city officials say, has been prolonged by the owner, an affordable housing development company based in the Central Valley, which until recently has shown little interest in resolving issues at the site.

Since 2018, the property owner, Clovis-based Affordable Housing Development Corp., has remained largely unresponsive to a succession of enforcement notices and orders to fix code violations at the properties, city officials said.

‘Look at every option’

Still, the city is optimistic it can work with the developer to come to a resolution in the upcoming weeks or months.

“We have a city team actively engaged with the site and this owner, and we’re going to look at every option available to the city to address this issue,” said Clare Hartman, Santa Rosa’s interim assistant city manager.

Luz Calderon, a general manager in charge of the two local properties for the developer, declined to answer questions, citing the ongoing enforcement process.

During a code enforcement hearing on Feb. 9, Richard Conway, an attorney for the developer, said his client is committed to working with the city. He rejected officials’ claims the company has been unresponsive.

“We've been actively involved through (Calderon),” Conway said. “Have we done it perfect? Obviously not, or we wouldn't be sitting here now.”

The company purchased the properties in 2005. Their current assessed valuation is $1.2 million combined. The company has no active building permits for the lots, city officials said, and it’s unclear what plans it may have to develop the properties.

According to its website, Affordable Housing Development Corp. has completed at least 77 affordable housing projects across California in cities including Fairfield, Stockton and Modesto. It does not appear to own any developments in Sonoma County.

Kaitlyn Carnation, a 29-year-old Sonoma County native, wheels in weekly food shopping to her encampment on Old Stony Point Road, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Several individuals that live in the sprawling encampment chipped in money so as to share the food among them. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

The push to clear the two Stony Point properties comes as many residents and business owners, as well as homeless people, in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have become increasingly frustrated with officials’ approach to encampment enforcement.

Some neighbors and business people feel authorities aren’t doing enough to confront the health and safety hazards caused by homeless camps in their communities. Local homeless advocates and unsheltered people, meanwhile, contend sweeps cause unnecessary trauma for the unhoused and accomplish little except pushing camps from one part of the city to another.