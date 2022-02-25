Subscribe
With the heavy rain of October and December, a large homeless encampment at the end of Old Stony Point Road. In Santa Rosa, was given the name “Mudpit,” Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

‘Mudpit’ neighbors frustrated over large homeless camp on private land in southwest Santa Rosa

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2022, 7:22AM
Maria Elena Pineda used to enjoy watching her grandchildren ride their bikes and scooters in the sleepy cul-de-sac in front of her five-bedroom house in southwest Santa Rosa.

But since a homeless encampment next door exploded in size last year, Pineda, the matriarch of the multigenerational family home, has told them to stay inside.

Pickups and cars now whip down the once-empty street. Camp residents get into frequent yelling matches. And she hears what sounds like gunfire late into the night.

“We don’t feel secure here, really at all,” Pineda said.

The camp, on two side-by-side vacant lots in a predominantly Latino neighborhood, is made up of around 40 tents and 50 RVs, cars and other vehicles. Piles of trash, car parts and broken appliances are strewn across the property, which in recent months has been home to as many as 100 unsheltered residents, according to city outreach teams.

Pineda feels forgotten by city officials who have visited the area and have said they’re working toward a solution.

“I told them, I can swear, and I can bet some money, if you have this problem, the same as me by your house, you won't be happy,” Pineda said.

Unlike other homeless camps that have sprung up in parks or along city streets in recent years, this one, likely the largest in Santa Rosa, is on private property, making it more difficult for the city to remove people from the site, officials said.

After over three years of complaints, Santa Rosa officials say clearing and cleaning up the encampment at 2384 and 2410 Old Stony Point Road — and offering services to homeless people living there — has become a top priority as the encampment has grown since last summer.

During the heavy rains of October and December 2021, a homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Road was nicknamed the "Mud Pit'". Weeks of no rain have left the encampment dry and dusty, with garbage and debris piling up, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
But because the property is privately owned, the city must first complete a lengthy code enforcement process. That process, city officials say, has been prolonged by the owner, an affordable housing development company based in the Central Valley, which until recently has shown little interest in resolving issues at the site.

Since 2018, the property owner, Clovis-based Affordable Housing Development Corp., has remained largely unresponsive to a succession of enforcement notices and orders to fix code violations at the properties, city officials said.

‘Look at every option’

Still, the city is optimistic it can work with the developer to come to a resolution in the upcoming weeks or months.

“We have a city team actively engaged with the site and this owner, and we’re going to look at every option available to the city to address this issue,” said Clare Hartman, Santa Rosa’s interim assistant city manager.

Luz Calderon, a general manager in charge of the two local properties for the developer, declined to answer questions, citing the ongoing enforcement process.

During a code enforcement hearing on Feb. 9, Richard Conway, an attorney for the developer, said his client is committed to working with the city. He rejected officials’ claims the company has been unresponsive.

“We've been actively involved through (Calderon),” Conway said. “Have we done it perfect? Obviously not, or we wouldn't be sitting here now.”

The company purchased the properties in 2005. Their current assessed valuation is $1.2 million combined. The company has no active building permits for the lots, city officials said, and it’s unclear what plans it may have to develop the properties.

According to its website, Affordable Housing Development Corp. has completed at least 77 affordable housing projects across California in cities including Fairfield, Stockton and Modesto. It does not appear to own any developments in Sonoma County.

Kaitlyn Carnation, a 29-year-old Sonoma County native, wheels in weekly food shopping to her encampment on Old Stony Point Road, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Several individuals that live in the sprawling encampment chipped in money so as to share the food among them. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
The push to clear the two Stony Point properties comes as many residents and business owners, as well as homeless people, in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have become increasingly frustrated with officials’ approach to encampment enforcement.

Some neighbors and business people feel authorities aren’t doing enough to confront the health and safety hazards caused by homeless camps in their communities. Local homeless advocates and unsheltered people, meanwhile, contend sweeps cause unnecessary trauma for the unhoused and accomplish little except pushing camps from one part of the city to another.

Snapshot of homelessness in Sonoma County

Homeless residents in Sonoma County: 2,745 (down from latest peak of 2,996 in 2018 following the 2017 firestorm)

Share who lived in the area before they became homeless: 88% (and nearly two-thirds of those who were homeless last year have lived here 10 years)

Main drivers of local homelessness: Lost job (22%); alcohol or drug abuse (16%); domestic dispute (15%); fire (10%)

Share of the homeless population that regularly are without shelter: 62%

Top obstacles to permanent housing for the homeless population: Can’t afford rent (70%); no job/not enough income (50%); no money for moving costs (31%); no housing available (20%)

Share of local homeless residents with a disabling condition: 40% (defined by the federal government as a developmental disability, HIV/AIDS, or a long-term physical or mental impairment that affects ability to live independently)

*The information is based on a point-in-time count conducted on Feb. 28, 2020, and responses to a survey taken by 444 homeless people in the weeks that followed.

Source: Sonoma County Homeless Census & Survey 2020

“Every time they swept somewhere, more and more people just went to Stony Point,” said Heather Jackson, an advocate with Sonoma County Acts of Kindness, which has volunteered meals and trash service at the camp for about the last eight months.

In turn, local cities have begun looking to new ways to help respond to encampments.

A woman at a homeless encampment on private property moves a tire so a motorist can leave, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, near the end of Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Earlier this month, Rohnert Park moved about 30 people from an encampment across from Roberts Lake to a nearby city-sanctioned tent camp on a commuter parking lot. Sebastopol, meanwhile, recently opened a controversial safe parking lot for a few dozen homeless people living in RVs near the Barlow shopping center.

And Santa Rosa plans to open a similar parking program for around 50 vehicles next month at a city-owned lot near the Finley Community Center.

A primary goal of all three sites is to provide drug, mental health and other services to those staying there while helping find a roof over their heads.

Luther takes time to talk about his experience at a sprawling homeless encampment on Old stony Point Road, Feb. 1, 2022, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
At the Stony Point camp, the city’s outreach team, run by the nonprofit Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, has ramped up visits in recent weeks to connect people with services, said Kelli Kuykendall, the city’s homeless services manager.

The city aims to offer everyone living there shelter or housing, even though the city is under no legal obligation to do so because the camp isn’t on public property, she said.

“Our interest is not for them to pick up and move to another location,” Kuykendall said.

Part of the problem, though, is the county only has shelter beds for about a third of its homeless population of around 2,700, over half of whom live in Santa Rosa. And despite the tens of millions being spent to create hundreds of units of short- and long-term supportive housing, it still won’t be anywhere near enough to meet the needs of everyone on the street.

A warming tent, right, not being used on private property at a homeless camp, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 near the end of Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Even when beds and rooms do become available, homeless people often turn them down for a variety of reasons — ranging from reluctance to follow curfews and other rules, to concerns about safety and COVID-19 outbreaks, which have hit all of the major group shelters in the county.

“The hardest part of this is the human element,” Kuykendall said. “We’re dealing with people and their lives, both in encampments and everyone surrounding it.”

‘The same circle’

Once the camp is eventually disbanded, however, it’s unclear where current residents will end up next, even as the city has promised to offer all of them at least temporary shelter.

“I don't know where to go,” said Kaitlyn Carnation, a 29-year-old Sonoma County native who lives with her boyfriend in an RV at the encampment.

A brisk wind carries embers from a fire pit as Reyvon, who didn't give a last name, struggles to keep warm on a cold night, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at her encampment off Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“If there was another place, it'd be another situation where we would keep getting kicked out in a couple of weeks — either by the city or by the owners — and it’s right back in the same circle,” she said. “And I don't want to be in this cycle. It’s draining on me.”

Carnation first moved to the Stony Point encampment — known as the “mudpit” to many local homeless people — last fall after she could no longer afford hotel rooms and had a falling out with her parents.

She then lost partial custody of the two children, ages 5 and 9, she has with her ex-husband, sending her spiraling into depression. That’s made it difficult to find the “motivation to get out of this lifestyle” at the encampment, where she says she’s witnessed drug abuse and violence, including a sexual assault.

But Carnation and her boyfriend have made the best of their situation. Next to their RV, they’ve set up an improvised patio made of wood pallets and carpeting — complete with couches, a propane grill and a generator-powered refrigerator, which they use to serve meals to other camp residents.

Recently, Carnation, who’s fallen in and out of homelessness throughout her adult life, said she’s stopped using fentanyl, an extremely powerful opioid. Her boyfriend cleaned up during a stint in jail, which inspired her to seek treatment for her own drug use.

“I'm not doing it alone, and that I don't have to feel alone,” Carnation said. “And he can be there for me when I needed somebody to be there for me.”

She’s now focused on her job as an in-home caretaker with the county human services department. Her boyfriend, who did not want his name published, works in construction.

Ideally, the couple could move into temporary supportive housing, she said, so they can save up enough money for a place of their own. Carnation is on a wait list for a housing voucher and has in the past signed up for case management programs, she said, but it hasn’t been enough to find a home she can afford in Sonoma County.

“I have no problem with being a part of society,” she said. “My boyfriend and I work really hard, really hard.”

Time may be running out for the couple to leave the encampment on their own terms.

At the Feb. 9 city code enforcement hearing, officials requested the property owner be immediately ordered to take seven corrective actions, including erecting a fence around the perimeter of both lots, removing debris and hazardous material, posting no trespassing signs, and submitting an environmental report and restoration plan for the two lots and the surrounding area.

“I’m not asking for free rent for the rest of my life. I'm just asking for some kind of transitional housing, so I can get into a place and start living a normal life.” - encampment resident Kaitlyn Carnation

The city asked the enforcement officer overseeing the hearing to force the owner to make the changes within 14 days of his order or receive daily fines. Officials also requested the developer pay $46,972 in administrative enforcement fees.

The enforcement officer, retired Santa Rosa attorney Charles Tarr, has until late March to issue an order. During the hearing, he indicated he may give the developer longer than the two weeks requested by the city.

Evening arrives at a homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa, Monday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Code enforcement officials first notified the developer of a homeless encampment on the site in November 2018, according to city code enforcement officials. The developer failed to show up for an enforcement hearing about a year later in 2019. The city put liens on both properties, totaling about $1,800.

Around the same time in October 2019, Santa Rosa police cleared the camp. But a new one cropped up just a few months later, city officials said.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, code enforcement staff identified additional violations. The situation finally came to a head as the camp started to grow quickly last summer and fall, triggering more notices to the property owner leading to this month’s enforcement hearing.

Cecilia Muela, assistant chief building official, said the developer had at different points over the past three years made attempts to correct the violations, but those efforts ultimately stalled.

While acknowledging the frustration of neighbors living near the camp, she said the lengthy process has been necessary to ensure “due process” and to give “the property owner first and foremost an opportunity to take care of the issues on site.”

City Councilman Eddie Alvarez said many residents in his district are running out of patience over the encampment.

“The minute that somebody complains, it tells me we’re not moving fast enough,” Alvarez said, adding he wants to see more “accountability” and “transparency” from city departments on their homelessness response.

At the same time, he said homelessness is mainly the result of larger “capitalistic” forces beyond the city’s control.

‘Lives in danger’

For Lili Flores, who lives with her family at an affordable housing development neighboring the Stony Point camp, one of her main complaints is that she no longer feels safe walking by Roseland Creek with her daughter and grandson.

Some in the encampment discharge sewage and wastewater from their trailers onto the ground, according to city officials and camp residents.

“It's really dirty,” she said. “It's really disgusting.”

Others at the Panas Place complex also complain of rancid smells wafting over from the camp and fires that have damaged a fence separating the apartments and the encampment, as well as the sound of gunshots. Some have installed security cameras looking out from their apartments.

“It’s all of these things that put our lives in danger, and the cops come and don’t do anything about it,” Flores said.

In July 2021, Affordable Housing Development Corp. sent a trespass letter to Santa Rosa police, giving officers permission to arrest people who refuse to leave the properties.

But Sgt. Josh Ludtke, head of the city’s encampment enforcement team, said before taking that step, the owner must coordinate with the police department and other agencies so the property will be adequately cleaned and secured to ensure campers don’t return. Police also want to work with the city and developer to make sure all camp residents are offered shelter and services, he said.

“It’s incumbent on the property owner that they work with us to alleviate the issue, and in this case that hasn’t occurred,” Ludtke said.

Kirsten Loughlin,, left, greets a neighbor at the homeless encampment they call home, Feb. 1, 2022, on Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“Just making arrests, it's not a good use of our city resources,” he added.

Over about the past year, there have been 15 calls for service at the properties, according to police data. All but one were related to homelessness. On Feb. 8, authorities towed two vehicles as part of a criminal investigation, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Encampments like the one off Stony Point often grow in size the longer they’re allowed to continue, Ludtke said. But according to interviews with over a half-dozen local homeless people, part of the reason the camp has expanded is because officers have told people to go there as the city had no intentions to clear it.

Ludtke said he has heard similar claims from homeless people. But he maintained he was “not aware of any circumstances or any complaints, or actual sustained allegations that has occurred,” adding such actions are not in line with department policy.

A resident of a homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa keeps a rooster in his trailer, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Carnation, the mother who lost custody of her children, said she rarely sees outreach workers at the encampment, though she’s heard more residents have been offered services as the city has turned its focus to eventually clearing the lots.

There have been fewer cars and trailers at the lots in recent weeks, she said, as residents have picked up and moved on ahead of what they see as inevitable.

Unlike many in the camp, Carnation said, she’s ready to move into housing. She wants to be able to shower before seeing her clients she cares for. And she hopes to see her children again on a regular basis, which she says means finding a lasting home.

“I don't need a lot. I just need a little bit,” she said. “I’m not asking for free rent for the rest of my life. I'm just asking for some kind of transitional housing, so I can get into a place and start living a normal life.”

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

Ethan Varian

Housing and homelessness, The Press Democrat 

I've lived in California for most of my life, and it's hard for me to remember when the state hasn't been in a housing crisis. Here in Sonoma County, sharply rising housing costs and increasing homelessness are reshaping what was long considered the Bay Area’s “affordable” region. As The Press Democrat’s housing and homelessness reporter, I aim to cover how officials, advocates, developers and residents are reacting to and experiencing the ongoing crisis.

