A large sign opposing a homeless RV camp sits on Brett Palm's property neighboring the Safe Park R.V. Village currently being prepared in Sebastopol on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Tensions over homelessness in Sebastopol come to a head over planned safe parking program

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2022, 1:28PM
Propped up in the middle of a grassy yard with two goats and a few chickens in north Sebastopol, a hand-painted sign reads: “Still plenty of time to stop city council’s illegal RV camp.”

Below the blue script, a long arrow points to the former AmeriGas propane store lot next door, the site of a planned “RV village” for a few dozen homeless people living out of their vehicles.

City officials and homeless advocates within weeks aim to move 18 trailers and campers from a longstanding vehicle encampment on Morris Street near The Barlow shopping center to the private lot about a mile away at 845 Gravenstein Highway North.

Brett Palm opposes the Safe Park R.V. Village project being put in next to his property, which contains dogs, goats and chickens, along Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol. Photo taken on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Brett Palm, who lives next door to the planned village and put up the sign, is part of a local neighborhood group suing to stop the project. Palm is worried about noise and safety, in particular RV dwellers’ dogs harassing his animals.

“A lot of people just think it’s a done deal,” he said of the village. “And I wanted to let a lot of people know it’s still pending.”

The safe parking program has become a new flash point for the west county town known as much for its progressive politics as its rural charm. Sebastopol, home to about 8,000 people, is one of a growing number of Sonoma County’s smaller cities now struggling over how to respond to a homelessness crisis that has intensified in recent years and only become more visible during the pandemic.

The county’s last homeless count in early 2020 — prior to the pandemic — found 129 unhoused people in Sebastopol, up from 69 two years prior. All of them lived outside or in vehicles.

“This is not a town where you say everyone (who’s homeless) go away. It’s a town where we look for solutions,” said Sebastopol Councilwoman Diana Rich, who with fellow Councilwoman Una Glass has taken the lead on local homelessness policy.

The RV village follows the 2020 conversion of the 31-room Sebastopol Inn into homeless housing using state money — part of an overall $12 billion effort Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted in a visit to the property in July 2021.

Many in Sebastopol, however, accused the county, which spearheaded that project, and the city, which agreed to it, of rushing plans through and ignoring their concerns, a criticism renewed of late over the safe parking program.

Preparation for the Safe Park R.V. Village continues among several RVs already parked on the property along Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
“I know a lot of (homeless) people need help, but you just don’t just spring it on people,” said Palm, who maintains he didn’t receive notice about the safe parking site until a few days before it was approved. “We would have been glad to discuss and go over the plan.”

The City Council quickly approved the RV village in November to meet a deadline ensuring project received $380,000 in federal money. It settled on the Gravenstein Highway lot late in the process. Despite the accelerated turnaround, council members said they aimed to make every attempt to hear residents’ concerns.

Representatives with Sonoma Applied Village services, the nonprofit selected to manage the program, along with council members, have since begun reaching out to residents and local businesses in attempt to assuage concerns about bringing homeless people into their neighborhood.

Adrienne Lauby, board president of SAVS, said the program will be designed to prevent the kinds of health and safety issues associated with homeless encampments. It will include wraparound services for residents, on-site staff, trash pick up as well as 24/7 private security for at least the first month.

“Most of the problems go away when you get people into a calm situation,” Lauby said.

In Sebastopol, at least two smaller private safe parking sites are already in operation at a former mobile home park and a community church across the street from the planned village.

Santa Rosa, meanwhile, is planning its own safe parking program for around 50 vehicles near the Finley Community Center. The site was set to be up and running in this month.

Showdown over RV street parking ban

In agreeing to the new program, the City Council also promised to pass an ordinance that would effectively ban RV parking on city streets during daylight hours in hopes of preventing future encampments like the one on Morris Street.

That’s raised concerns with some homeless advocates who have said the proposed law is “cruel” and unconstitutional.

“They basically are banishing unhoused people,” Alicia Roman, an attorney with California Rural Legal Assistance, told The Press Democrat last month.

Sebastopol police officer Endy, no first name given, asks J.D. Gadde, who has lived in his bus on Morris Street on and off for six years, to move his vehicle to another location on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Similar RV parking laws in Los Angeles and Mountain View have been challenged in federal court.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if we were sued over it,” said City Attorney and Manager Lawrence McLaughlin. “But it doesn't mean we believe we are vulnerable to a lawsuit.”

Councilwoman Rich described Sebastopol’s ordinance and safe parking program a part of a necessary compromise aimed at easing homelessness in the city.

“We recognize (the ordinance) is strict, but we have multiple interests in the city involved here,” she said

Ramp up in enforcement

At the Morris Street encampment, a few hundred yards from the industrial-chic breweries and apparel stores at The Barlow shopping center, authorities have already stepped up enforcement.

Starting the day after Christmas, Sebastopol police began issuing more citations for parking and vehicle code infractions already on the books, according to Chief Kevin Kilgore. Up until that point, officers had been working for months with homeless advocates including SAVS to bring RVs into compliance, which Kilgore described as a “leniency” period.

In response, SAVS began accepting a handful of trailers early at the safe parking lot while it’s being prepared, upsetting some neighbors.

Ronda Scott, 58, said her Subaru was towed last week for failing to pay her vehicle registration. She has a spot reserved at the RV village, and is now relying on SAVS to move the trailer she lives out of there.

“They should just be like, ‘Good, I'm glad you guys are going, we'll help you go.’” Scott said of officers handing out tickets. “Instead, they're gonna start hassling us?”

Chief Kilgore said it was necessary to increase enforcement to protect everyone along Morris Street, including those in RVs. Some hook up propane tanks and generators to their vehicles and leave belongings along the sidewalk, creating safety hazards, he said.

“My job is to provide a fair and balanced approach that encompasses empathy, compassion and enforcement,” he said.

Over last year and into January of this year, officers made 100 police reports related to drug activity, property damage and other crimes on Morris Street, Kilgore said. There were 35 arrests, 10 of which for drug crimes and 15 for outstanding warrants and probation violations. Authorities also towed 21 vehicles.

Christie Geernaert, who owns a commercial property on Morris Street where she runs a furniture finishing shop, said some RV dwellers have damaged irrigation sprinklers while filling water jugs, set fire to landscaping and stolen car batteries from local businesses.

She said the city’s proposed parking ordinance is long overdue.

“It's a good start,” Geernaert said. “This clearly is not working here.”

About a dozen RVs, trailers and buses form a homeless camp on Morris Street in Sebastopol on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Divergent stances on RV village

Friends of Northwest Sebastopol, the recently formed neighborhood group suing the city, feels the RV village will do little but bring those problems to their community.

“The public health and safety problems at the Morris Street camp are being illegally relocated to our neighborhood just so the City Council say they did something for the Morris Street neighbors,” said Zachary Imbrogno, the group’s president wrote in email.

The group would be open instead to smaller RV sites set up throughout the city, Imbrogno said. Friends of Northwest Sebastopol is made up of a few dozen “neighborhood residents, business owners and employees, property owners, and parents of the nearby Charter School,” he said.

On Tuesday, a Sonoma County judge denied the group’s request to quickly force a decision in the case. The suit is set to move forward on a normal briefing schedule.

While some parents of the Sebastopol Independent Charter School have joined the fight against the safe parking program, school officials are hoping for “a partnership” with the RV village operators.

Chris Topham, the school’s director, said SAVS has promised that an on-site staff member will be available to respond to any issues with local homeless people, whether or not they live at the village. The school, which is next to the Joe Rodota Trail bike path, has recently struggled with unhoused people trespassing on the property, he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the SAVS board members,” Topham said. “They’ve been very responsive and very interested in hearing concerns.”

Scott, the RV resident who plans to move to the safe parking program, said neighbors’ fears about people living out of their vehicles are overblown.

Sebastopol police have been enforcing a law requiring cars to be parked in a new location after 72 hours. This RV along Morris Street was tagged on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
She was born and raised in Santa Rosa and 10 years ago returned to the area from El Dorado County, where she owned a 14-acre ranch. Scott bought her trailer about 18 months ago after she couldn’t afford the rent increase on her home near Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa.

“This could happen to them too,” Scott said of those filing suit against the RV village. “They need to understand that, because you just never know.”

According to the 2020 homeless count, 88% of the over 400 local unhoused people who responded to a survey said they had lived in Sonoma County prior to becoming homeless. The census found around 2,700 homeless across the county.

Once settled in the safe parking program, Scott hopes she can regain the stability to get back to work on the accounting business she runs with her mother.

“At the end of year, I’ll have enough money to where I can maybe get back on my feet again,” she said.

Ethan Varian

Housing and homelessness, The Press Democrat 

I've lived in California for most of my life, and it's hard for me to remember when the state hasn't been in a housing crisis. Here in Sonoma County, sharply rising housing costs and increasing homelessness are reshaping what was long considered the Bay Area’s “affordable” region. As The Press Democrat’s housing and homelessness reporter, I aim to cover how officials, advocates, developers and residents are reacting to and experiencing the ongoing crisis.

