Twelve former Sonoma Academy students have filed suit against the school, two former teachers and two former administrators, alleging they were subjected to acts of childhood sexual assault, harassment, abuse or molestation while they attended the prestigious Santa Rosa prep school.

The 81-page suit was filed Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court by the law firm of prominent attorney Gloria Allred. It names two former teachers, Marco Morrone and Adrian Belic, who were accused of inappropriate conduct toward students that included grooming, touching and, with Belic, sexual assault.

It also names two founding administrators, Janet Durgin and Ellie Dwight, along with other unspecified John and Jane Does. Durgin and Dwight are no longer at the academy.

The suit cites “repeated failure...to protect underage (Sonoma Academy) students from the pervasive inappropriate mental and physical abuse and sexual misconduct of certain members of its faculty and staff.”

It also accuses administrators of engaging in a “cover-up of incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment of ... female students by ... faculty and male students.”

The abuse allegations became public after a Press Democrat investigation in 2021.

In November 2021, the school made public a 49-page investigation that concluded Morrone had acted inappropriately with 34 students during his 18-year tenure at Sonoma Academy.

The report also said that Belic, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who taught a film course at the school in the early 2000s, had fostered a sexual relationship with two students. It also accused a former soccer coach, Shannon Rake, of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Sonoma Academy, a private, co-ed high school, marked its 20th year in operation in 2021. Annual tuition is $49,900, the highest in the county. About half of the students annually receive a total of nearly $3.9 million in financial aid, according to the school’s website.

Allred specializes in cases of women’s rights and discrimination and has represented a wide array of celebrity clients in high-profile cases.

Most recently she represented three victims of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. She also represented the family of Nicole Brown Simpson in the 1994-95 O.J. Simpson murder trial, as well as Amber Frey, the former girlfriend of Scott Peterson during his murder trial.

In 2004, Peterson was convicted of the 2002 first-degree murder of his wife, Laci, who was pregnant at the time, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son in Modesto.

