Nicole Mann, a Petaluma native who in October became the first Native American woman to launch into space, returns to Earth tonight in the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance.

Five months and five days after Mann and fellow Crew-5 members boarded the International Space Station, where they conducted hundreds of experiments while orbiting earth at 15,000 mph, they are scheduled to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico around 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Watch the splashdown live via NASA’s official broadcast, starting at 5 p.m., below.

Mann, 45, is a fighter pilot and Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. She deployed twice aboard aircraft carriers in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A 1995 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, she completed two spacewalks outside space station, and last month hosted a Q&A with students at her alma mater. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

