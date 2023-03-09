North Bay residents can expect consistent rain with scattered thunderstorms, from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas of the North Bay could see up to 8 inches of rain through Friday night, depending on the terrain and where thunderstorms hit. Santa Rosa is expected to get about 2 to 3 inches of rainfall.

The warm atmospheric river is already beginning its path through the area, which will flow south and eventually clear San Francisco around 10 p.m., said Evan LaGuardia, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Before Thursday evening, the storm is expected to drop light to moderate rain in Sonoma County and get heavier throughout the day, with up to a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Widespread rain, strong winds, and potential thunderstorms arrive this afternoon. Taking a look at potential rainfall totals through Friday night, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Range will see the most rain from this system. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5qPXdt18VB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023

During the thunderstorms, rain rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour, LaGuardia said.

The weather service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast from 1 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Sunday, and a wind advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

Strong southerly winds are expected of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible, according to the weather service.

Now is the time to prepare! An atmospheric river will impact the San Francisco Bay Area & Central Coast late this week with the heaviest rainfall currently expected to occur Thursday into Friday. As such, a Flood Watch has been issued for the region. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CArain pic.twitter.com/KW2ODCzd9X — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 7, 2023

The Russian River was forecast Thursday afternoon to reach just above flood stage of 15 feet in Hopland beginning around 5 a.m. Friday.

In Guerneville, the river was forecast to crest Friday evening just above monitor stage of 29 feet before receding Saturday morning. Flood stage in Guerneville is 32 feet. There is significant margin of error in the forecasts.

The consistent rainfall and heavier storms will slow about 11 a.m. Friday, though rainfall could continue Friday night into Saturday.

Because of the warmth of the storm, which originates in the Hawaiian islands, there will most likely not be snow outside of points around 8,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

