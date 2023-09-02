The woman in the water was barely conscious when Sonoma County Fire District Capt. Heath Lesik swam through the surf to her.

It was in the early morning hours Wednesday. She was perhaps 100 feet off Duncan’s Landing and was bruised and “icy cold” from being in the chilly ocean water.

She also had other unseen injuries suffered when her car plunged off the Sonoma Coast.

Lesik splashed water at her as he approached to alert her he was there and to gauge her state of mind.

It wasn’t clear why she had gone off the cliff and ended up in the ocean. He needed to know if she would be combative or if she would be so panicked that she would climb on him and potentially take him under.

But she was placid, floating on her back, unable to cling to his rescue buoy on her own. He placed it under her arms and clipped the ends together so he could swim her back through the waves to shore, where paramedics awaited. The woman was “kind of mumbling to herself” but compliant.

“I’m amazed she was able to get out of her vehicle,” Lesik said.

After 19 years of fire service, including an early-career stint with the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, Lesik, 42, thinks this was his first surf rescue with the Sonoma County Fire District, which absorbed the Bodega Bay agency and many others during a period of consolidations the past few years.

Certified in 2016, he is one of just two trained surf rescue swimmers on the countywide district’s suppression staff of 91 firefighters, and the only one who works full time.

Though he mostly works in the Windsor station, Lesik just happened to be putting in overtime in Bodega Bay when the report of a vehicle over the cliff seven miles away came in shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. So it was lucky timing, if that can be said.

But he and others in the department are developing a program they hope will eventually train enough people to staff Bodega Bay 24-hours a day with a rescue swimmer to support California State Park lifeguards who patrol more than 55 miles of busy, rugged shoreline — mostly, with too few people.

It’s an extremely ambitious goal, given the physical and mental requirements of those willing to heave themselves into brisk, rocky surf with little notice and limited information about the medical and emotional condition of the person they are striving to help.

For starters, they need to be able to swim 1,000 yards in 20 minutes, Lesik said.

The Sonoma Coast is notoriously tricky, particularly in winter. There are surfing, boating and kayaking accidents, crashes that land people in the water, unobservant beachgoers who may be washed off shore or off the shoreline rocks.

The waves can be high and unforgiving, and a rescue swimmer needs not only an extreme level of physical fitness and strength, but a profound level of comfort and familiarity with the conditions that comes from being in the water a lot, those involved in the program said.

The individual needs to be able to size up the surf in front of them, maybe in poor weather or after dark, and determine whether a rescue is even possible, said Nate Buck, a longtime State Park lifeguard-turned-Tiburon firefighter/paramedic, who serves as ready volunteer rescue swimmer for Sonoma Fire after years of filling the role for Bodega Bay Fire.

“Making that ‘go/no go’ decision, it’s a lot of pressure,” said Buck, who will be helping develop the surf rescue swim program. “They’re sometimes dying in front of you.”

They need to have peace with the ocean’s might and be able to suppress panic if the waves overcome you, push you under and subject to you “the washing machine,” as longtime Bodega Bay Fire Chief Sean Grinnell, now Sonoma Fire’s division chief for safety and training, calls it.

It’s also very “sharky” area — part of the so-called “red triangle” off Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz and the Sonoma Coast, with the most documented shark attacks in the world, said Loren Rex, public safety superintendent for the state parks’ Sonoma-Mendocino Coast District.

The fire district recently passed three people through the qualifying swim so they can move onto surf rescue training and is preparing to survey the department for more interested recruits, Grinnell said.

Surf rescue response has different requirements than open water or flood rescue swimmers, all of which are necessary to meet the current and future needs of a county with miles of ocean front and watershed subject to flooding and sea level rise, Grinnell said.

“One of the things that was obvious last year was we are able to put an awful lot of people onto flood rescue” during extreme winter weather, Grinnell said. “We have a lot farther to go with surf rescue.”