One person was killed in a stabbing Wednesday night in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street was shut down for about an hour early Thursday after a patrol car at the scene was hit by an “uninvolved and non-DUI” driver, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Police Department.

More details on the stabbing will be released once available, Mahurin said.

The street was reopened by about 6 a.m., according to a CivicReady alert.

It is the second fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa in two weeks.

On Jan. 25, a 22-year-old man, who has not yet been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, was fatally stabbed in a southwest Santa Rosa convenience store parking lot. Police suspect he was targeted by three members of one Santa Rosa family, an adult and two teenagers, who were arrested on suspicion of murder.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

