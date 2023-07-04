The personal affiliations are out in the open on Wheeler Street, waving in the breeze for all the world to see.

Four consecutive houses on the north side of this tidy street of small lots, in the Luther Burbank Gardens neighborhood of Santa Rosa, tell the story. In order, the flags flying at those homes last week went like this: American flag and “Let’s Go Brandon” (the slyly profane dig at Democratic President Joe Biden); American flag and “Let’s Go Brandon” again; then a Pride rainbow flag; then another American flag, flying solo.

“You mean our flag wars?” asked Greg Fairbrother, who paused from retrieving his waste bins long enough to speak to The Press Democrat one afternoon.

Fairbrother, who lives across the street from that row of flags, had his own banners on display. He, too, was flying an American flag, along with a Pride flag.

The Stars and Stripes have always represented different things to different Americans — democracy or military might, liberty or oppression. But in the current moment, with this nation perpetually on the cusp of devouring itself in infighting, the flag has taken on a particularly complicated set of meanings.

Perhaps nothing symbolizes that confusion more than the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Old Glory was in abundance among the crowd that surged into the U.S. Capitol that day to protest a vote that had been legally certified, by a government many of them sought to overthrow.

One Capitol Police officer was savagely beaten with a flagpole bearing the red, white and blue colors he had sworn to represent.

Against this backdrop, The Press Democrat spoke to a handful of Sonoma County residents to gauge what their nation’s flag means to them in 2023.

‘I can say whatever I want’

The power of the American flag struck Greg Fairbrother anew 3½ years ago, when he was living nine time zones away.

Fairbrother taught social studies for 30 years in Hong Kong, a colonized city that went from British to Chinese rule during his time there. That transfer of power, and the erosion of civil liberties that came with it, triggered massive, youth-led street protests in 2019 and 2020.

Many of the protesters, Fairbrother noted, waved American flags.

To them, the symbol meant more than one faraway nation’s sovereignty. It stood for the democratic ideals they aspired to. Fairbrother, 55, relates to that feeling.

Asked what the American flag means to him, he answered in one word: “Freedom.”

“Mainly, freedom of speech,” he elaborated. “I couldn’t say the things that I wanted to be able to say in Hong Kong, toward the end. I really had to self-censor things I wrote and said in the classroom. Now, coming back here, I say whatever I want to say. I’m not gonna get put in jail for saying something.”

Fairbrother and his husband, who is from Hong Kong, typically fly the colonial flag of that city-state at their house on Wheeler Street. During Pride Month in June, they switch out that blue-based banner for the Pride rainbow, another measure of the freedom to be and say whatever you want in the United States.

They always fly the American flag, too.

That doesn’t mean Fairbrother is blind to the fact that the national flag often appears at anti-LGBTQ+ gatherings, such as the recent Drag Story Hour protests in Sonoma County.

“I’m aware of the sort of hijacking of the American flag for right-wing stuff,” Fairbrother said. “And that’s part of the reason I emphatically put the American flag there.”

Why he served

Dave Phillips felt tremendous allegiance to the flag when he was in Junior ROTC, and when he joined the Air Force in 1971 at the age of 18. Twenty-two years in the U.S. military (18 of them in the Army) didn’t diminish that passion for the red, white and blue.

“I served under it in Vietnam for 13 months. I ran the color guard for Vietnam Veterans of America,” said Phillips, who is secretary/treasurer of Sonoma County Vet Connect, a nonprofit organization that assists veterans. “So the flag means a lot to me. We serve so that people who haven’t can live free. That’s my feeling. And I get very irritated when someone makes fun of the flag.”

Phillips doesn’t fly a flag outside his home. He rents within a homeowner's association.

“I don’t want to cause problems,” he said.

But in one room he has a display of three flags — the American flag in the middle, flanked by Army and Air Force colors.

Asked how he feels about the recent resurgence of the U.S. flag at protests, employed by Americans who might describe themselves as anti-government, he was less committal.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Phillips said. “I kind of keep that to myself.”