Over the past few weeks, drag queen story hours have emerged as ground zero in the culture wars of Sonoma County.

The drag story hour events — part spectacle, part opportunity to humanize gender-nonconforming adults before an audience of children — have become staples at Bay Area public libraries in recent years, especially during Pride Month in June.

That has alarmed some socially conservative parents who say introducing children to drag queens, a culture borne of cabaret theater, is inappropriate and possibly sinister.

Those dueling world views have collided in protests and counter-protests at libraries in Petaluma and Rincon Valley on June 17 and in downtown Santa Rosa and Windsor on June 18. At each location, many of the anti-drag demonstrators waved the same printed signs, reading “Stop Grooming Our Kids” or “Make Childhood Innocent Again.”

The signs were a testament to the efforts of several community groups that have been publicizing the anti-drag protests.

But the core groups involved did not coalesce overnight as a response to drag story hours. They had previously advocated for other conservative-leaning or libertarian causes — especially anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown efforts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — as The Press Democrat found in a review of social media sites, interviews with members and links to past news coverage of the groups.

It’s an example of how fluidly activists can move from one issue to the next in the age of social media.

Perhaps most prominent among groups involved in the recent anti-drag protests is Sonoma County Parents Stand Up for Our Kids, a loosely organized private Facebook group with about 2,000 members. Several people quoted in Press Democrat coverage of the demonstrations said they were aligned with the group.

The Sonoma County Parents group first emerged in local news coverage in October 2021, amid wide-scale outcry as California announced plans to roll out a coronavirus vaccine mandate for K-12 students. Opposition to that mandate is the parents’ group stated focus on its Facebook page.

At first glance, the pivot to transgender issues would seem to be an about-face. In protesting the mandates in 2021, Sonoma County Parents Stand Up was pushing for greater liberty and family choice over restrictions meant to protect children.

In denouncing drag story hour, the group is favoring limits — on programming at public libraries — over choice.

Maria Pozzi, a member of Sonoma County Parents Stand Up since its early days, argued there is a common thread.

“Yeah, children,” said Petaluma mother of three. “Leaving the children alone. Let kids be kids.”

Pozzi took exception to how her group is being portrayed at the library events.

“The counter-protestors are trying make it sound like we’re transphobic. That’s not what it is,” she said. “We believe that for years, some kids have been gay. But they became who they are organically. Now all of a sudden we have to have this in schools, all this gender ideology.”

The drag story times have become a Pride Month tradition in Sonoma County. This year, the county library system scheduled four of them for the weekend of June 17-18. There were protesters at all of them, and at an earlier rally the week before in Petaluma, in anticipation of the upcoming events.

Library staffers are informed of the book selections before the story hours, said Erika Thibault, director of Sonoma County Library. Only families with children are allowed into the reading rooms.

Diana Spaulding, manager of the Petaluma branch of the library, said 132 people attended drag story hour there June 17. Kids mostly sat on the carpet, in front of the reader — a “drag king” named Vera from Oakland.

“King Vera wore a more colorful outfit, definitely,” Spaulding said with a chuckle.

“And they chose specific books highlighting pride month and featuring loving families of all types. But this drag story hour was much like a regular children’s story hour. Librarians will read a story, and we might give early literacy hints and generally model excitement over reading.”

Spaulding said the whole performance was “very child-appropriate.” After it was over, she said, “several parents and children came up to thank us for holding the story hours.”

Sonoma County Parents Stand Up promoted protests at the story events primarily through its Facebook page and word-of-mouth, Pozzi said. She also sent word via private messages and reached some new supporters on Tik-Tok. Other people took notice as they drove by the demonstrations, Pozzi said.

She said she was unsure about who ordered the printed signs, though she guessed it was someone with Sonoma County Parents Stand Up.