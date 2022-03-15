Padecky: Coaches don’t like surprises, but COVID-19 forced them to adjust

Maybe it was time, Rick Krist thought to himself. Krist was fatigued. He had been coaching football for 31 years at Petaluma High School. He was a lifer all right. One doesn’t do anything for 31 years without it feeling like a second skin. Being around mercurial teenagers for 31 years, maybe it was time to peel it off.

“Maybe it was time to pass the torch,” Krist said. “I was thinking of giving up coaching.”

Then COVID-19 hit in March 2020. The first resident was diagnosed in March 2, 2020 and by mid-March, schools switched to distance learning. America collapsed in on itself. The moment was perfect for Krist to exit. Protocols were changing almost by the second. Emotions raged. Words flew like daggers. No one would have been surprised if Krist slipped out the back.

But the most remarkable thing happened. His players rescued him.

“They rejuvenated my love of coaching,” Krist, 55, said.

In their enthusiasm Krist saw why he was at the job for 31 years. Teenagers have rubber bones, electric energy and bulletproof confidence. Even if his players had to separate by six feet, they moved like they were wearing shock collars, sprinting, diving and standing still only long enough to change direction.

“They made me a better coach,” he said. “I became more focused, efficient, extremely organized.”

The Press Democrat interviewed five Sonoma County high school coaches. How did they deal with COVID-19? What lessons did they learn? What did they find out about themselves? Their answers were as varied as their responses to the virus.

Finding some kind of balance during downtime

Windsor High School football coach Paul Cronin ran three times a day, taking advantage of Zoom breaks.

“I’m a type A personality,” he said.

That would explain the calluses and the 38,000 steps he averaged daily.

Montgomery High School baseball coach Zac Ward went fishing every day. Frustrated at not being able to gather his team, Ward took a 12-foot aluminum boat and went to Lake Ilsanjo, among other places.

“It helped me stay in the present,” he said.

Ward would put on his ear buds and listen to Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard. Ward said he was thankful he was speaking to someone old enough he didn’t have to spell their names.

Santa Rosa High School football coach Roy Keegan initially said, “honestly, I don’t remember.” A minute or two later, Keegan honestly remembered and it became obvious why he tried to forget: “I had back surgery in September 2020. I had been delaying it.”

St. Vincent de Paul High School basketball coach Tom Bonfigli sat in front of his flatscreen and became a die-hard fan of the Netflix crime drama “Money Heist”. It is not true Bonfigli got to know the characters on the show better than his players.

Krist began playing more golf. In fact, Krist played more golf during COVID than he had done in his entire life. Krist went from a 20-handicap to — as only a golfer can describe it — “somewhere in the teens.”

As engaging and satisfying as it may have been for a coach to hit a golf ball and not hit a tree, run 10 miles without needing oxygen or catch a trout big enough to feed a family of four, all these actions were distractions.

Coaches are captains of the ship

They were merely moments of pause, nothing more, when the conversation wasn’t overlaid with confusion, frustration and, especially, vulnerability. Coaches, at least the good ones, are organized to the very last detail. Coaches don’t like surprises. That’s why there’s game plans.

The following image was presented to Bonfigli.

A coach is the captain of his ship. His destination is charted, mapped out. Suddenly, his electronics go out. A dense fog envelopes the ship. The coach doesn’t know east from west, north from south. He moves without direction or certainty.

“That’s a really good analogy,” Bonfigli said. “Preparation, matchups, who’s going to be on the floor? In one varsity game, I had four junior varsity starters. In one stretch we had four starters out for four straight days.”

Some had COVID-19. Some had the flu. Some just had a really bad cold. To the kids who weren’t sick, they looked to the adults for guidance, for answers. Only problem was the adults were paddling as fast as they could to stay above water.

“My kids were like zombies,” Cronin said.

The kids, like Cronin, pushed for a better day. But, when was that better day going to come? Coaches and kids were staring into that train tunnel, looking for a light that wasn’t there.

“I was so burnt out and exhausted by the end of it,” said Cronin, who does surrender easily, if at all. “Rules didn’t make sense. I didn’t know what to do. It was killing me. I wanted to go crawl into a hole.”