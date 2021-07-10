Pandemic exposes wide gap in financial literacy among Sonoma County residents

This story is the latest in a series by longtime former Press Democrat reporter Mary Fricker detailing the economic struggles of Sonoma County residents, focusing on debt, savings and financial literacy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed deep rifts that have long divided the rich and poor in Sonoma County, but one is drawing increased scrutiny from educators and business leaders who think it can be bridged: a lack of financial knowledge and planning.

Nonprofits and government agencies that serve as the county’s safety net in crises have been deluged with cries for help from people who have no savings, too much debt and no plan for riding out an unexpected disaster.

This is a problem that starts at the most basic level, some experts say, because California doesn’t require its youth to study personal finance in order to graduate from high school.

In the one setting where all people have an opportunity to learn the critical life skills that can save them from financial ruin, that class is not required.

This means some never learn how to budget, manage money, avoid excessive debt, spend wisely or save for their future — vital knowledge that can decide who survives a financial crisis and who has options for their future.

This can be especially ruinous for young people who don’t have parents or other close mentors able to teach them about finance or model prudent money management, several money managers told The Press Democrat. Too often these youth sign up for debts they don’t realize can haunt them for years and dramatically limit their life path compared to their more privileged peers.

Thrust unprepared high school graduates into today’s economy — one rocked by a global pandemic, perennial catastrophic wildfires, runaway housing prices, a skyrocketing stock market, cryptocurrency bubbles and get-rich schemes — and financial disaster is inevitable for some.

“Now more than ever, students and their families need information about how to navigate their financial futures,” said Susan Campbell, professor of education at Sonoma State University and an advocate for personal finance education for youth.

State failure on finance learning

California does encourage public schools to teach personal finance. The curriculum and textbooks requested by California legislators and recommended by the state Department of Education include personal finance periodically from first grade through high school. Textbooks for economics, a course required to graduate from high school, must include sections on personal finance. And the state provides financial literacy resources online for anyone who is interested.

But none of this is required for graduation, and many teachers have no training in how to teach such a sensitive and opaque subject. This means the quality of personal finance education in California is uneven, depending on the school district, the teacher and demands from parents.

“In California, it is a local decision whether to offer these elective courses. There is no state mandate to do so. Creating such a mandate would require legislation and funding,” Scott Roark, a spokesman for the state Department of Education, said in an email.

“California schools get an ‘F,’” an headline from the nonprofit education newsroom EdSource declared in 2017, when California’s efforts to teach personal finance to high school students received a failing grade in a national survey by the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Vermont. The five states that got an “A” require high school students to complete a one-semester course in personal finance for graduation.

“When I present at schools, I show that ‘F’ for California, and I tell the students, ‘I’m here because your teacher wanted you to know that money is going to be an important part of your future,’” said David Williams, chief marketing and human resources officer for Community First Credit Union.

Local focus on problem

Williams is a member of a corps of Sonoma County business people and educators who see the void and dedicate thousands of hours and dollars every year to reach local youth with financial training before they leave school for adult life.

They understand that households and regional economies with savings and manageable debt are much better able to ride out recessions than those struggling under heavy debt loads, as numerous economic studies — and daily life in Sonoma County for the past year — have shown.

Going into the pandemic, total debt amassed by Sonoma County households was twice as large as their incomes, according to the Federal Reserve. Although local households had cut their debt in half since its peak during the Great Recession a dozen years ago, it was still almost double the debt levels in much of middle America and 30% higher than California as a whole.