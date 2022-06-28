Petaluma driver gets jail, probation as accessory to murder of Santa Rosa man

A Petaluma man who pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder in the March 19 shooting death of Dominic Zumsteg has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

Antonio Boyd, 24, of Petaluma, was sentenced to one year of jail time and two years of probation, according to court records. Boyd was driving when 24-year-old Zumsteg was shot and later dumped in a downtown Santa Rosa alley.

Zumsteg, who suffered a single gunshot wound, was eventually found and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said in a news release.

According to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brandon Matthies, the incident began the evening of March 18, when Zumsteg and a friend visited a bar on Mendocino Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa.

Investigators determined there was a physical fight between two groups in the parking lot of an adjacent business, before Zumsteg and his companions got into a car on Healdsburg Avenue to flee the scene.

In the car, one of the 17-year-old passengers began firing a weapon, officials said. One round struck Zumsteg.

Officers found video footage of Fourth Street that showed a tan sedan pulling up to a business, the occupants removing a body and placing it in a nearby alley.

Police had arrested three people who were believed to have been with Zumsteg that night.

