PG&E restores power following Santa Rosa outage that affected more than 1,500 customers

More than 1,500 homes and businesses lost power in east Santa Rosa on Tuesday night after an underground cable failed, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outage began at about 2:45 p.m. and utility restored power by 9:10 p.m., according to company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

PG&E staff investigating the outage found a failed cable in the area of Sonoma Avenue and Farmers Lane and replaced it, according to Contreras.

The utility was still investigating what caused the failure on Wednesday, Contreras said.

Despite temperatures reaching into the upper 90s in Santa Rosa on Tuesday afternoon, Contreras said the outage wasn’t weather related.

There were several scattered outages around Sonoma County on Wednesday morning, leaving just under 150 PG&E customers without power, according to the utility’s website.

The largest of them was affecting 115 customers near the city of Sonoma and PG&E had not determined the cause.

Another 25 customers in Forestville had no power because of planned PG&E equipment maintenance.

Find the latest information on outages at pge.com/outages.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.