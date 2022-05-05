Photos: Asian Americans in Sonoma County who made history

In 1961, an 8-year-old Chinese American girl won a library essay contest in Santa Rosa, and it was published in The Press Democrat.

“I love to read. My father takes me to the library every two weeks, and I check out five or six books each time. These books seem to open many windows in my little room,” she wrote.

These heartfelt words were penned by Amy Tan, then a third-grader at Matanzas School, later to become the bestselling author of “The Joy Luck Club.” Tan is one of many influential Asian Americans with ties to Sonoma County celebrated during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May.

AAPI have a long history in Sonoma County. In the mid-1800s Chinese laborers were instrumental in building wineries and railroads, but by the late 19th century faced rampant discrimination that culminated in the Page Act of 1875 and the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

Nevertheless, Asian Americans made their mark throughout Sonoma County history.

There was Japanese winemaker Kanaye Nagasawa, who moved to Santa Rosa in 1875 and lived in Sonoma County until his death in 1934. We can thank him for the Fountaingrove Round Barn, which Nagasawa commissioned in 1899 and was a historic landmark until it was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Another Japanese American who made local history was Ruth Asawa (1926-2013), who created panels for the Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square fountain that depicted Sonoma County stories and landscapes, which were installed in 1987 and removed in 2016-17. Asawa’s art is expected to return, much to the delight of art lovers.

The last resident of Santa Rosa’s Chinatown was Song Wong Bourbeau (1909-1996). In interviews, she recalled being the only Chinese girl at school and being bullied. She inherited Jam Kee, a popular restaurant that for a time was the only Chinese food joint in town.

Petaluma Grocery, which opened in the 1940s and closed in the 1970s, was owned by a Chinese American man named Norman Lew. The store was referred to derogatorily by some as “Chinaman’s Market.”

There are many more who contributed locally, and some names are lost in history — like 19th century Chinese laborers who were pushed out due to racism. AAPI Heritage Month pays “tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history and are instrumental in its future success,” according to the Library of Congress.

Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College are celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with events like film screenings, history talks, poetry, food, Mahjong and more.

The Sonoma County Library is also celebrating this month with events throughout May. More information at sonomalibrary.org/AAPI.

See the gallery above for photos of Asian Americans in Sonoma County who made history.