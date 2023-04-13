Three suspects, two of whom are juveniles, were arrested this week following a six-month investigation into a Rohnert Park shooting last year that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized, officials said.

Police arrested Freddy Rafaelano-Rivera, 20, of Rohnert Park, Thursday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, in connection with the Sept. 13, 2022, shooting near Copeland Creek.

Rafaelano-Rivera was booked into the Sonoma County jail about 9 a.m. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

A day earlier, police arrested two others connected with the shooting, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The 17-year-old is also suspected of four felony counts of attempted murder — based on the number of people present during the shooting and other undisclosed details related to the shooting — and possession of a machine gun, Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said Thursday.

Both were booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa.

Police were dispatched about 11 p.m. Sept.13, 2022, to a report of an altercation and gunshot heard in the vicinity of the Copeland Creek Trail, near Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park. Officers at the scene found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in his head and he was rushed to the hospital.

He survived his injuries, but Kilgore did not have information Thursday regarding whether he was still hospitalized or had been released.

No suspects were located at the time. All of the suspects arrested were identified during a subsequent investigation, which is ongoing.

The department is not releasing further information on suspects, Kilgore said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Ben Kopshever at 707-588-3532 and refer to Case No. 22-3609.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.