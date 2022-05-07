Police arrest suspect in Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru shooting

Santa Rosa police have taken custody of a suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a 22-year-old man outside a Taco Bell in Santa Rosa.

Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa was arrested late Thursday in Brisbane after he was contacted at the home of a relative. After police confirmed his outstanding warrant in relation to the attempted homicide he was booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release issued Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Adams was transported and booked into Sonoma County Jail on a no-bail basis, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. Adams is expected to appear before a judge Monday for initial arraignment, he said.

Adams had managed to avoid a Santa Rosa Police SWAT team Wednesday that surrounded his home in the 2100 block of Humboldt Street.

The incident occurred early Wednesday after an argument between Adams and the victim, who were in separate vehicles waiting in the Taco Bell drive-thru, Mahurin said. The two did not know each other, he said.

Adams was waiting in line when he initiated the argument with the victim, who was in the vehicle directly behind his, Mahurin said. Police said it was unclear what the men said to each other. Adams flashed a handgun at the victim as they argued, he said.

After he picked up his food from the drive-thru window, Adams parked his pickup in the Taco Bell parking lot, approached the victim’s vehicle, which was still in the drive-thru, and fired several rounds at the man, according to police.

The man was shot in his right arm, Mahurin said. The victim contacted authorities and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

After the incident and search for the suspect, police found the suspect’s pickup truck north of the scene in the Mendocino Marketplace parking lot. A handgun was inside but investigators did not find Adams, Mahurin said.

Sonoma County Superior Court records show Adams has a history of felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back to at least 2016.

